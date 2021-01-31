Red Maple Catering expands to Park City during pandemic

There’s no doubt that 2020 was a peculiar year with COVID-19, stay-at-home orders, shutdowns and events being canceled, but Red Maple Catering learned during that time that food demonstrates a sense of community. Now, that community is expanding across state lines.

Red Maple Catering’s director of operations and owner, Fletcher Harrison, left, and Jason Harrison, founder and corporate executive chef, right, share a passion for the food and the business side of owning a catering company. Red Maple has expanded to Dallas and Park City, UT since the company’s inception in 2014. (Brent Bingham

Special to the Daily)

“Although we had hopes of staying open, we had been paying attention to the news from across the world and formed a contingency plan. Our valued clients were supportive, generous and demonstrated a sense of community,” said Jason Harrison, founder and corporate executive chef of Red Maple Catering. “This reminded us that more than ever, food is a way we connect, create, celebrate and nourish our bodies and souls.”

During the early days of the pandemic, Rabbi Newman from B’nai Vail and local philanthropist Steve Coyer helped connect Red Maple Catering with the Eagle Valley Community Market.

“We found ourselves preparing meals that were donated to Vail Health employees and local first responders during the first months of the pandemic. It reminded us what true community is all about – coming together and supporting each other during challenging times. We are so grateful to live and work in this valley,” Jason said.

Red Maple Catering started out in the Vail Valley in 2014 as Harrison’s passion project. The luxury catering and private chef company serves all types of events from intimate gatherings to large groups, weddings or private parties in unique locations. In 2018, Red Maple expanded to Dallas where it offers a variety of menus at varying prices ranges, whether it is prepared meals delivered to the doorstep or in home chef-prepared culinary adventures.

Park City, UT is Red Maple’s next destination and will be led by partner and executive chef Lee Grandy. The company had planned on expanding in the resort town even before the pandemic hit and took a pause until they could tell if the timing was right.

Partner and executive chef Lee Grandy will head up the new Red Maple Catering location in Park City, UT. (Brent Bingham

Special to the Daily)

“Once we saw that people were still looking for luxury experiences and private chefs as one answer to the social distancing challenge, we knew it was the right decision to move forward,” said Fletcher Harrison (no relation to founder Harrison), director of operations and owner of Red Maple.

“In fact, we share so many of the same clients already in conjunction with our Vail and Dallas locations. We are thrilled to report we have had a successful start and are grateful for how warmly Park City has welcomed us,” Fletcher said.

More than anything, Harrison and Fletcher, who both live in Eagle County, say that their team and experience are what sets them apart and allows them to move forward, even during a pandemic.

From intimate gatherings at home to weddings and parties at remote locations, Red Maple Caterting creates unique, playful and delicious dishes that make your event stand out. (Ira Lippke Studios

Special to the Daily)

“Having worked, dinned, and studied in the top restaurants and hotels all over the world the Red Maple team brings the experience and dedication to our craft to our own table before we deliver it to your table. This business is our passion,” Fletcher said.

“We see the trend of catering and chefs at your home or intimate setting or even large event, continuing to grow in popularity. People want unique experiences on their terms. Our valued clients continue to tell us that our unique offerings are important and relevant,” Harrison said.

To learn more about Red Maple Catering, visit redmaplecatering.com.