Red, White and Brew: 3 Piedmont wines (and what to pair them with); and a fun, limited beer at Boone’s

These wines each feature a major grape of northwest Italy’s Piedmont region, an area known for its pedigree of red wines.

Special to the Daily

My last article, I mentioned the five major grapes of Piedmont and we started with Arneis and Barbera. This week, I’ll finish with Moscato Bianco, Dolcetto and the king, Nebbiolo. Moscato Bianco originated in Greece and is one of the oldest grapes in Piedmont dating back to the 1300s. It has a bouquet of white flowers, honey and peach. Moscato d’Asti is usually light, sweet and effervescent. Dolcetto is one of the most widely grown grapes of Piedmont. The wines are mostly dry, fruity, medium to medium plus tannins, low acidity and should be consumed young. Nebbiolo is native to the Piedmont region and is the grape found in great wines like Barolo, Barberesco and Gattinara. Its wines are highly tannic, light in color with aromas of tar and rose petals. These wines age beautifully, softening the tannins and revealing flavors of cherries, raspberries, tobacco and violets.

2019 Cascina Delle Rose Elizabeth Dolcetto D’ Alba

This Dolcetto is a bright ruby red color with aromas of roses, violets and cherries. On the palate you get more red fruits with cinnamon, cloves, soft silky tannins and an elegant finish. Drink with mild cheeses, pork chops and herb roasted chicken. ($20.49)

2016 Curto Barolo Arborina

Barolo is affectionately known as “the king of wines and the wine of the king.” Nadia Curto has a small property below the town of La Morra and a family steeped in Barolo tradition. The single vineyard of Arborina is highly sought after by Barolo fanatics. Curto may not be so well known as this grand cru quality vineyard but it will be soon! The wine is made in a more modern style with a fuller body and darker fruits like black cherry, prunes, mocha and licorice with velvety tannins. It is delicious and will drink well from now to 2030 and beyond. Drink with lamb, elk or ribeye. ($74.49)

This Moscato d’Asti is wonderfully fresh with notes of acacia, peach, sage and apricots. It is light and slightly effervescent with a sweetness that is not over the top. Drink with fruit tarts, tiramisu or creme brulee. ($20.49)

Beer, “it’s supposed to be fun”

Boone’s Wine and Spirits was “only able to score two cases” of this Cold IPA from Wayfield Brewing in collaboration with Ecliptic Brewing (both from Portland, Oregon).



It’s rare, and highly scrutinized, these days when a new style of beer emerges. Kevin Davey of Wayfinder Brewing reminds us that it’s beer, “it’s supposed to be fun.” Having pioneered the term “Cold IPA,” Davey had much explaining to do among a stylistically driven craft brewing community. In a recent podcast on “Craft Beer & Brewing” with Jamie Bogner, Davey says, “I loved California West Coast IPA when I first started in the industry … and so I’m like, ‘What if we just take that further? Let’s make it even clearer. Let’s make it even less caramel-y. Let’s make it even drier.’ That’s why — on the can — we say it’s ‘wester than West Coast,’ because we’re taking all the things that are already West Coast and we’re just pushing them a little bit further.”

Wayfinder has created a hoppy anomaly using specific techniques such as step-mashing, ditching 1056 ale yeast for 34/70 lager yeast, using enzyme rich American malt, brewing with adjuncts such as rice/corn, focusing on flavor/aroma from boiling hops, lassoing biotransformation of hops (hop creep), and krausening with pilsner/helles wort. Their flagship version “Relapse” is not yet available in Colorado, but we were lucky enough to score a collaboration Cold IPA they made with Ecliptic Brewing (also from Portland, Oregon). The result is super dry, big hop aroma, very low caramel malt and surprisingly easy to drink at 8% abv. This beer is reminiscent of Pliny the Elder, but more intense. This style will be met by IPL fans as an abomination, but try it first, let’s chat later. Hurry into Boone’s and score a 4-pack for $17.99 or $4.99/can — we were only able to score two cases. I love it and hope you do, too. Cheers!

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes about the red and white wines, and Pipkin writes about the brews. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.