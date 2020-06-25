Red, White and Brew: American-made wines and beers for crisp summer drinking on Fourth of July

Independence Day has been a federal holiday since 1941, but the tradition goes back to 18th century. In more recent times, people have gathered to watch fireworks, parades and concerts. We might not see many this year for obvious reasons, but that doesn’t mean we won’t have a good time. We will still get together with our friends for a barbecue, beach volleyball or other leisure activities.

Those call for a glass of good wine or beer, of course. So here are a few Made-in-USA suggestions to enjoy while celebrating July 4th.

Red Wine

Mana. Loosely translated from Hawaiian it means, “to live with energy.” This wine is a story where a Maui lady, Ashleigh Hutchison, meets the Mainland. Hutchison moved to California to fulfill her passion for wine. I met her during her time with Miner Family Winery.

Since, she had started the Industry Outlaw business, a part of which is MANA wines. They give back to the communities via partnerships with many non-profit organizations. MANA Pinot Noir is light and bright but full of flavor: exactly what you’re looking for on a warm weekend day. A bottle of it is $12.99 at Alpine Wine & Spirits.

White Wine

The Albariño grape is originally from the area of Galicia in Spain. Hendry Wines first planted it in their vineyards in Napa, California in 2003. Since then, it has been a great success for them. In recent years, they even grafted over two vineyards from Pinot Gris to Albariño.

Peachy, citrusy and floral on the nose, the Hendry Albariño offers green apple and lemon zest, with good acidity on the finish. It drinks well by itself, or pairs with light dishes that are high in flavor. A bottle goes for $22.99.

Beer

This Oskar Blues pilsner feels like classic mass-market beers, but without add-ins like corn and rice.

Val Goranov | Special to the Daily

Back in 2009, Oskar Blues released their Mama’s Little Yella Pilsner. I have seen it being described as Bohemian, German-style or even Mountain Pilsner. But to simplify , it is “a damn good, crushable beer,” as they say themselves. Unlike mass-market light beers, it is not diluted with corn and/or rice. Clean, crisp, refreshing, easy-drinking, this is a wonderful July beer. A 15-pack of cans is $16.49 this month.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.