Red, White and Brew: Bright and deep wine and beer make perfect pairings for the end of fall

Editor’s note: Red, White and Brew columns highlight drinks from local liquor stores.

Fall is the perfect time to fall in love with a new wine or beer. This Red, White and Brew column highlights a Cabernet Sauvignon that screams fall, a Sauvignon Blanc that keeps things fresh and a beer that comes with great flavor and a great story for all your upcoming gatherings.

The Red

Sourced out of Lodi, California with its cool nights and hot days, this 2017 Projection Winemakers Cut Cabernet Sauvignon is a deep garnet color with aromas of raspberry, black cherry, plum and ripe currant. The palate is soft and lush with medium to soft tannins. Flavors of blackberry and dried cranberry fill the mouth. The finish is smooth with a little cocoa and coffee. A bottle at Boone’s costs $10.99.

The White

Not only is Graham Norton’s name on these wines, he does all of the blending himself. Graham Norton is invested, literally and figuratively, in this wine. This 2018 Sauvignon Blanc has a blast of flavor and texture. Fresh, zingy and tropical, this wine pairs well with light fish dishes and cheeses like feta and goat cheese. At a regular price of $21.99, this wine is currently on sale for $14.99.

The Brew

Hailing from Freeport, Maine, Maine Beer Co.’s Lunch IPA is named after a whale that has been spotted in the area since 1982. This whale is known for its odd-shaped fin that looks like a bite has been taken out of it. The Lunch IPA has a soft mouthfeel and is medium bodied with a light haze. A whale tail of Amarillo, Centennial, and Simcoe hops bring notes of orange, grapefruit, and pine citrus. There’s a tropical guava and papaya tatste with a subtle caramel and malt sweetness which contributes to the great balance and “fin-ish.” A bottle in the bomber section at Boone’s costs $7.49.

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.