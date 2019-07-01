Red, White and Brew: Celebrate ‘Merica this holiday with domestic wines and beers

The Grapefruit Coriolis Effect New England IPA from New Image Brewing finishes with grapefruit, as the name suggests, but is also retains the characteristic dryness of the NEIPA style.

Special to the Daily

With the Fourth of July coming up soon, celebrate with some great summer picks right from this great country. This week, Boone’s Wine and Spirits will be highlighting wines from Sojourn Cellars, a boutique winery started in 2001 by Craig Haserot and Eric Bradley. Their first year, Haserot and Bradley made about 100 cases of Cabernet for a few friends. Today, they produce 21 unique wines from highly acclaimed vineyard sites in Sonoma and Napa counties specializing in Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Cabernet. Almost all of Soujourn’s wine is only available out of the tasting salon in Sonoma or by allocation to the mailing list. Boone’s is one of very few retail stores to offer Sojourn wines. Plus, there’s a juicy New England India Pale Ale from Colorado that hop heads won’t want to miss.

The Red

The 2016 Sojourn Sonoma Pinot Noir is a blend of eight unique lots, comprising Sangiacomo, Rodgers Creek, Gaps Crown and Dorathy Cameron vineyards to name a few. It is a polished blend that offers robust flavors, impeccable balance, and exceptional texture that carries over a long finish. Sojourn wines usually receive great accolades: this vintage got 91 points with Suckling and 90 points with Enthusiast. This red is available on our shelves for $39.99 (reg. $50.99). We also have the Gaps Crown and Sangiacomo single vineyard Pinot Noirs available on our shelves.

The White

The 2017 Sojourn Sonoma Chardonnay is a cuvee that includes small lots from three of the top vineyard sites in Sonoma Coast – Sangiacomo, Durrel and Gaps Crown. The wine has an intriguing nose of stone fruit and yellow apple that leads to rich, concentrated flavors. Aging in 30% new French oak barrels broadens the texture without overwhelming the fruit. This chardonnay received 92 points with Spectator and 91 points with Suckling. This Chardonnay retails for $39.99 (reg. $49.99) from Boone’s. As with the Pinots, we also stock the Durrel single vineyard Chardonnay.

The Brew

New Image Brewing’s Grapefruit Coriolis Effect is an excellent showcase of grapefruit, and it’s straight out of Colorado. It tastes like a real grapefruit, yet doesn’t dominate the entire IPA profile.

Grapefruit Coriolis Effect has a lively lime, lemon zest, grapefruit, and tropical fruit aroma. Its flavor has sweet notes of tropical and stone fruits up front, and then fades into a citrus finish that builds into the namesake ruby red grapefruit flavor. The waves of grapefruit linger on your palate and play into the nice dry finish incorporated into this NEIPA.

This brew is available at Boone’s for $14.99 for a 4-pack. It’s also available in the Pick 4 section to test drive it before you by the whole pack.