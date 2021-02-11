Red, White and Brew: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at home with these wines, beer

Boone’s Wine and Spirits carries a variety of wines at its location in Eagle. (Special to the Daily)



Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and with restaurants still restricted to 25% it may be tough to go out and celebrate. So, most of us will be celebrating at home which is not necessarily a bad thing. Make a delicious dinner or maybe order take out from your favorite establishment and drink some good wine at home (maybe save a little money). Hopefully by next year at this time things will be different. Here are a few wine options for your celebrations at home that you will only find at Boone’s Wine and Spirits.

Red wine

Natale Verga’s “love” red wine comes from the Veneto region in northern Italy. This wine is a unique blend of 60% Corvina (the main grape of Valpolicello and Amarone) and 40% Merlot. The wine is deep ruby red in color with flavors of tart cherries, ripe plums, pomegranate and hints of cacao nibs and coffee. It is a full bodied and firm wine yet finishes with soft elegant tannins. Pair with savory dishes like rack of lamb or wild game maybe even mushroom risotto. Regular price: $15.99. On sale: $11.99.

White wine

Leopard’s Leap Sparkling Rosé is from South Africa. This delicious sparkler is 70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir and is bursting with raspberry, citrus and strawberries. Lively bubbles and fresh fruit leave you with a lasting dry finish. The wine is extremely versatile and can be drank as an aperitif by itself, paired with appetizers or dinner and is great with dessert (especially chocolate covered strawberries). Regular price: $23.49. On sale: $16.99.

Brew

FeBREWary is here, snow is falling, hatred for Tom Brady is in the air — I mean love is in the air. But for some, our “hearts” are on the mend.

As I sat in front of those familiar gas logs, Bonfire Firestarter in hand, I couldn’t help but crack a smile — and a tear. After a sip or two, I began to reminisce about all the times I had enjoyed a pint with my old boss and friend Andy Jessen. It was the IPA we drank after Andy got elected to town council, while Andy taught me how to bowl, while Andy whooped me in shuffleboard and the IPA we celebrated with after great success within our two-person sales team. It was the IPA we enjoyed out of the back of the BRAT at A-Basin on Veteran’s Day and while trading dollars on the “clacker” board. Some beers can just take you back in time. Firestarter IPA is that for me. At 6.6% ABV and a hop profile laden with Loral, Centennial, and Amarillo, it’s a great IPA to snag at Boone’s for $8.99. Cheers, Andy!

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes about the red and white wines, and Pipkin writes about the brews. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.