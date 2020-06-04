Red, White and Brew: Drink canned wines and thirst-quenching pale ales on your outdoor adventures

After over 2 months of staying at home, trails are open; rivers are flowing; golf courses are open, and the weather is warming up. The perfect wine for all of these doesn’t come in a bottle, it comes in a can.

The Wines

The Underwood canned wines are versatile, making the perfect companion for your outdoor adventures.

Special to the Daily

Underwood Wines from The Union Wine Co. is well-made craft wine from Oregon that is both delicious and easily portable for all your outdoor activities. Founder Ryan Harms started Union Wine Co. in 2005 to produce well-crafted wine that won’t break the bank.

Boone’s Wine and Spirits stocks five varietals that come in 375ml four-pack cans equal to two bottles of wine for $22.99, or you can get them as single cans that are two glasses of wine each for $5.99.

The Pinot Gris is light and crisp with lemongrass, green apple and stone fruit flavors. The Rosé is fruity up front with raspberry and kiwi flavors and a rose blossom dry finish. The Pinot Noir is a delicious Oregon Pinot with flavors of cherry, blueberry and cigar box. The Brut bubbles is crisp and lively with white stone fruit and apple flavors.

Last, but by far the best seller, is a Brut Rosé with wild strawberry, watermelon and tart cherry flavors. At the end of a long hike to a beautiful alpine lake, after a grueling bike ride or floating down the Colorado river these portable, tasty wines in a can are perfect for our outdoor lifestyle.

The Beer

This is the perfect easy-drinking beer to quench your thirst at the end of a fun summer day.

Special to the Daily

Summer calls for thirst-quenching beers. One of our marketing team’s favorites is the Modern Times Fortunate Islands hoppy pale ale. In fact, we almost didn’t write this beer up. Who wants to give away the super-secret goods?

Coming in at just 5% ABV, it’s an easy drinker packed with flavor. Sip down mango, passionfruit and tangerine flavors and get that hop smell of a great tropical IPA. But enjoy the crisp finish and light drinkability that comes from this pale ale. This is a completely session-able beer that’s perfect for these hot afternoons and every adventure this summer takes you on. Grab a four pack of 16-ounce cans for $12.99 at Boone’s.