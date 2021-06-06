Red, White and Brew: Father’s Day gifts and summertime beverages

June selections from Alpine Wine & Spirits

Special to the Daily

GoPro Mountain Games are back! This was fantastic news when it was first announced. Now it’s reality. The town is full with athletes and spectators. Water in rivers is rising, bike trails are in great shape. I am sure I am not the only one that is happy summer is here. Officially in about a week, too. This year it coincides with Father’s Day. Let’s honor the unsung heroes the way they deserve it. For being role models, for their work ethic, for the volunteer hours as a driver and coach and whatnot. Besides the traditional gift of a bottle of single malt scotch, here are some ideas you can consider in the wine and beer world.

Red Wine: This is one of my all-time favorites. Alexander Valley Vineyards Organically Grown Cabernet Sauvignon. It comes from a single vineyard that has been organically farmed since 2008 and certified organic since 2011. It is also 100% Cabernet Sauvignon, which is very rare nowadays, especially at this price point. The 2018 vintage was aged in oak barrels for 24 months, giving it a nice depth. Some dark fruits on the nose, followed by more of those, chocolate, leather, oak and finishes smooth. An outstanding value at a very appealing price – only $27.99. Rated 90 points and higher for at least 4 years in a row. I am definitely getting my Dad a bottle!

White Wine: We have to go with a dry, crisp wine here. How about a Riesling from Austria? You’ve never had one before? Martin Nigl and his family cultivate some of the best locations in the Krems Valley on the northern side of the most beautiful river Danube. He is a passionate winemaker who produces pristine wines of high quality. He says it is not art to make wine. The art is to produce great wines, full of character and finesse. 2017 vintage saw 1928 hours of sunshine in the area. But the 440mm of rainfall was the difference. It ensured the quality of the wines by helping grapes to be healthy and to fully ripen. His Dornleiten Riesling shows a subtle lemon note on the nose and is immediately appealing on the palate. Light-bodied with great minerality and a crisp finish. $32.99 is a fair price for its high quality.

Cerveceria Colorado’s newest canned beer is the Mango Rico Tropical IPA.

Beer: Cerveceria Colorado is Denver Beer Company’s sister brewery. Established in 2018, it seeks to honor the traditions, flavors and culture of Mexico. It utilizes traditional Mexican ingredients and processes to create innovative styles of beers. Some of the ones you can only find on draft and they are really unique. Like the Horchata Blonde Ale or the Poblano Pils. They can four of their beers and the newest one in the lineup is the Mango Rico Tropical IPA. It is brewed with specific hop varietals to create a hop profile loaded with citrus, tropical and stone fruit flavors. Fresh ripe mangos are then added to make this IPA extremely juicy and drinkable. Even though it has a 6.5% abv, it drinks very smoothly and will appeal to many, if not all. A 6 pack cans is only $7.99 for the month of June. Try it!