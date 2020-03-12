Red, White and Brew: Grab new flavors and a well-rounded German Weissbier for March

This week’s wines are brand new to Boone’s Wine and Spirits. When the Domaine Bousquet wines arrived last week, I, Jeff Anderson, opened them up right away for a tasting in the store. No one was disappointed. They were delicious.

Domaine Bousquet is a family owned winery that has been making wine in France for generations. In 1990, on a trip to Argentina, they happened upon a piece of land in the Uco Valley they believed would be perfect for growing wine grapes. Cool at night, and warm and sunny days made for perfect conditions for growing Cabernet, Malbec and Chardonnay.

The Reds

The Domaine Bousquet Black Rock Cabernet has notes of black currant, plums and wild black berries on the nose. When you taste it, even more of those dark and ripe fruit flavors emerge. The finish is soft but with just enough tannins that you know you are drinking Cabernet. We also have a Malbec from Bousquet that has similar dark fruit character but drinks much softer than the Cabernet. Both are great with foods like a ribeye steak or pasta in red sauce. But they are just as good on their own.

The White

The Domaine Bousquet Chardonnay is fruit driven up front with green apple and pear, but it is also balanced with a bright acidity and no oak aging. This Chardonnay is great with seafood appetizers like oysters and shrimp. All of these wines are handpicked, organic and benefit from a long history of French wine making expertise and the amazing soil and climate of the Uco Valley. All varietals are on sale now at Boones for $13.99.

The Beer

For some, daylight saving time is sleep oriented. For the beer lover like me, Josh Pipkin, it’s an extra hour to enjoy a beer after work or an exhilarating day on the mountain, thanks to the fact that it gets dark later now. Coupled with the steadily increasing temperatures, I’m now in a world of clinking dimple mugs on a patio. Beer glowing like honey and big, thick foam and the therapeutic aroma of banana, citrus and clove. That’s the spot.

Weissbier is the March style to welcome spring back into your palate and your life. Andech’s Weissbier Hell is eye catching with its light honey color and thick, creamy head. Fruity aromas like banana and honeydew melon whisk about your nostrils followed by a fine clove. Upon sipping, you’ll experience a rush of tangy citrus amongst a yeasty, wheat-laden soft and full body. A finely balanced interplay of sweet honey and delicate acidity proceed with undertones of bitter hoppiness that quickly subside into a harmonious aftertaste.

So, grab one bottle from Boone’s for $3.99. Or grab two and share one with a friend. Prost.

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes the intro text and the Red and White blurbs. Pipkin writes the Brew blurb. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.