Red White and Brew: Happy New Year

A new beginning starts. A toast to all the good things that happened to us in 2021 and for all those that will happen in 2022. We’d like to finish it on a high note with some great selections in our wine cabinet and beer cooler.

Red Wine: Tom Beckmen might be known as a pioneer and leader in the electronic music business, but together with his family they are famous for making great wines in Santa Barbara County, California. They have two vineyards with vastly different soils and climates. The bigger one is almost entirely planted with Rhone grape varietals. The other one is mostly planted with Cabernet Sauvignon. The 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Cabernet is their best ever, not only for its 94-point ratings from multiple publications, but for its high quality, balance, great acidity and smooth tannins. Treat yourselves at the New Year’s Eve celebration. Quite possibly you will be back for more.

White Wine: I will not surprise you here — a sparkling wine is a must-have on this day. I enjoy it once a year myself on New Year’s Eve. There are many challenges in Champagne these days: Production issues, shipping delays, constantly increasing prices, allocated availability, etc. Naturally, we look elsewhere for options. And what a better place to look than California? Quite a few great sparkling wine producers here. But one of them is up and coming and a personal favorite of mine — Paula Kornell. A daughter of a German-born winemaker, she grows up around the vineyards and learns from the best. Her father produces sparkling wines in California and she follows the tradition. A fairly new project for her, Paula Kornell Brut Methode Champenoise quickly becomes a big success, recently being rated #5 in Wine Enthusiast’s Top 100 wines of 2020. 80% Chardonnay and 20% Pinot Noir, this wine will certainly please your palate.

For more than 25 years, Tommyknocker Brewery has been crafting quality ales and lagers in Idaho Springs.

Beer: Tommyknocker Brewery is located in Idaho Springs. For more than 25 years, it has been crafting quality ales and lagers. I remember back in the day they used to offer a mixed 6 pack bottles, likely one of the very few on the market during that time. Nowadays, their beers are available in cans. One that really appealed to me was the Blood Orange IPA. Brewed with blood orange peels, it bursts with citrus aromas on the nose. On the palate, hops come forward, all of them known for their citrus oriented profile. Very juicy and drinkable, it will go down easy.