Red, White and Brew: Independence Day Edition

Wine suggestions for Independence Day weekend

Val Goranov, Special to the Daily

June was very hot! People even complained, which they never do. We are all hoping for the monsoon season to kick in. And the biggest day of the summer is approaching – Independence Day. Even with no parade again this year, the Town of Vail is excited to feature some incredible patriotic exhibits, on-the-move musicians and other surprises. The town is already packed with excited people. I wish I could spend some time outside but I will be working all weekend. Which is totally fine, as I’ll be able to recommend some great wines and beers for everyone to enjoy. Here are some suggestions for you to try as well, proudly made in the USA.

Red Wine: Yamhill Valley Vineyards is the oldest winery in McMinnville AVA in Oregon. It was established in 1983 and they still have a few bottles of that vintage put away for very special occasions. Nowadays, all their wines are 100% estate-grown. No two years are alike, especially in Oregon wine country. 2016 brought the earliest start date of harvest on record. Because the summer was long and dry it helped fruit to become more intense and with more texture. Their Estate Pinot Noir is bright and vibrant with ripe tannins and lively acidity. And this is the key for their winemaking technique – acid. Especially on rich vintages like 2016, it helps create a wine distinctive to its terroir. An amazing quality for only $22.99. I highly recommend you try it.

White Wine: Epiphany Cellars is a part of the Fess Parker family portfolio. Located in beautiful Santa Barbara County in California, they make a variety of wines. Some of them really interesting and unique. Their Grenache Blanc comes from Rodney’s Vineyard in the Santa Ynez Valley. Fess Parker produces a fantastic Riesling from the same vineyard. But back to our focus – the Grenache Blanc grape originates from Spain, even though it is mostly used in the Rhone Valley in France. Epiphany’s 2017 vintage is zesty and fresh on the palate, clean and very quaffable. 20% was aged in French oak to round the acidity. A very versatile wine that is worth trying. Only $21.99 per bottle.

Beer: It’s warm out there and there’s nothing more desirable than a light, crisp, easy-drinking, ice cold beer. Oskar Blues’ newest addition is perfect for those times. This Lager comes with a low 4.2% abv and has only 95 calories. Any similarity with Michelob Ultra’s stats is a pure coincidence. This beer is quality, though. They describe it as an American Pale Lager and a Pilsner. When I tried it, it drank like a light Lager to me. I suggest you have a taste of it and decide for yourselves. Either way, it is delicious and crushable. For the month of July a 15 pack cans will be only $16.99. Cheers!