Red, White and Brew: Independence Day selections from Boone’s





I am always on the lookout for great new wines for the store and it’s even better when we get a great deal as well. This week’s wines are new to Boone’s and both are amazing deals. If you have been reading my articles you may have noticed I really like Oregon Pinot Noir, so I’m going back there again with a wine from Lemelson Vineyards and because I feel like celebrating a little, for many reasons like Rain!, no masks, vaccination rates in eagle county and Red rocks at full capacity … pick one. Also, I’ll talk about a Premier Cru Champagne from Collet.

2017 Lemelson Thea’s Selection Pinot Noir

Eric Lemelson moved to Oregon in the 90s after falling in love with Pinot Noir. He intended to build a winery that would serve the community and the land. The winery is all organic, gravity-fed and sustainable. The 2017 Thea’s selection is a blend of all 7 of their organic estate vineyards in three AVA’s in the Willamette Valley. The nose and palate are bursting with blueberry, black cherry and blackberries with a touch of spice and tea. The tannins are soft and silky with a robust finish. Drink now or hold it for a few years. For a food pairing think roast duck or chicken or even steak. Reg $38.99 on sale now for $26.99.

Champagne Collet Brut Art Deco Premier Cru

Maison Collet’s history dates back to the 1920s. After the Champagne riots of 1911, 1000’s of growers came together to guarantee the origins of the grapes used for Champagne and eventually that led to the creation of the Champagne AOC in 1936. The grower’s union is based in the Grand Cru village of Aÿ as is Maison Collet. The Art Deco Brut is a cuvee of Grand Cru and Premier Cru vineyards. 40% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir and 20% Meunier, the Chardonnay adds fresh citrus notes, the Pinot Noir brings richness and power and the Meunier rounds it all out. The wine is a brilliant lemon yellow with fine lively bubbles. On the nose you’ll find apple, pear, pineapple and hints of lavender. First impressions tasting the Art Deco are of juicy pineapple and crisp apple with honey and a light creaminess with a crisp acidity and a dry finish. Drink it by itself or with oysters! Reg $55.99 on sale at Boone’s for $39.99.





The fireworks may be canceled this year, but I’ve got two beers that are sure to spark your interest and ignite your taste buds.

Flying Dog Dead Rise OLD BAY® Gose, Frederick, MD.

Initially released as a blonde ale, Flying Dog is taking Dead Rise back to its roots and giving it to fans as it was originally envisioned – as a gose. Perfect for summer days full of seafood, Dead Rise’s new gose formula blends Maryland’s most iconic seasoning – OLD BAY – with a refreshing lemony tartness for a beer low in bitterness and high in flavor. To achieve the beer’s delicate tartness, Flying Dog’s brewers added lemon and salt to the recipe, which also calls for 50% more OLD BAY than Dead Rise’s previous formula. Brewed with Citra hops, Dead Rise carries a 5.7% ABV and 25 IBUs.

Dead Rise is designed to turbocharge the flavor of whatever seafood is on your plate. This recipe’s new lemony tartness freshens up the beer and helps flavors pop. In addition to seafood, try Dead Rise with salty starches like tater tots and fries, lighter proteins like turkey, chicken and tofu, or rich sauces and creamy condiments like melted cheese, bechamel and avocado and ranch dressings. My personal favorite was with my freshly cut watermelon wedges. This beer is almost as salty as your Old Bae… 🙂

Stone Enjoy By 07.04.21 Tangerine/Pineapple DIPA, Escondido, CA.

We all know that Stone doesn’t hold back when it comes to aggressive bitterness, but this iteration of the Enjoy By series has a harmonious bridge of fruit. I like what they’ve done using real mango and tangerine to add aroma, but also to tie it all together. Lots of mango upfront along with some classic Mosaic/Simcoe/Citra aroma, but finishes with juicy dank tangerine zest and pine. Stone hasn’t been historically known for fruited IPAs, but it just goes to show that there’s more than one recipe for independence. Independence doesn’t have to mean keeping it all to yourself, especially if you’ve got some independently-minded friends and family to share with. At 9% ABV, I’d highly recommend sharing. Please drink responsibly!

My Independence Day themed beers wouldn’t be right unless they were truly “independent” – Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member which is not itself a craft brewer. Although Flying Dog doesn’t have an “independent” logo, they are indeed independent. You can find this logo on most packaging, but it helps to do your research to make sure.