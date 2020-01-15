Red, White and Brew: Pick wines from Piedmont and a crushable Odell IPA for the New Year

Editor’s note: Red, White and Brew columns highlight drinks from local liquor stores.

Over the years (this is Jeff Anderson speaking) my travels have taken me to many amazing places. One of my favorites is Piedmont, Italy, where some of the most incredible wines in the world are produced. Barolo and Barbaresco are king for obvious reasons, but there are many more. Winemaker Giampiero Sappa from Cascina Boschetti makes many styles of wine, but today the focus will be on his 2016 Nebbiolo D’ Alba and 2017 Roero Arneis.

The Red

Our red wine for the new year is the 2016 Cascina Boschetti Nebbiolo D’ Alba. It pours a bright ruby red color in the glass. With a little age, this color changes to garnet. On the nose, this beautiful wine gives red fruits and rose petals followed by red cherry and berries. It has a soft, silky tannins on the finish. The powerful reds of Barolo and Barbaresco made from the same Nebbiolo grape can sometimes be harsh and tannic in their youth, but this particular wine is elegant and soft. Nebbiolo D’ Alba can be enjoyed right away or aged for a few years. Pair with salmon, lamb or just enjoy it on its own. A bottle costs $19.99 at Boone’s Wine and Spirits.

The White

Our new year’s white wine pick is the 2017 Cascina Boschetti Roero Arneis. The Arneis grape originated in the Roero region of Piedmont in the 1800s and is one of the classic varietals of the area. The 2017 Roero Arneis is a straw yellow color with aromas of white flowers and fresh fruit. It has flavors of pear and apple with a bright acidity, followed by a hint of almond on the finish. I love this wine as an aperitif with starters or on its own. It pairs perfectly with light fish or shellfish entrées. A bottle costs $15.99 at Boone’s.

The Brew

For our brew, get the perfect “crushable” IPA. (this is Josh Pipkin speaking). Odell’s Good Behavior is a great beer for any craft lover that might be needing to cut down the calories or alcohol content down for a bit. It’s the perfect New Year’s resolution beer.

Good Behavior has a pineapple, orange and citrus aroma. The flavors match the bouquet with pineapple and orange, with an extra peach and mango taste. This beer is light to medium bodied with a soft, velvety mouthfeel. It has a soft bitterness with just a hint of sweet malt in the finish.

Odell’s Good Behavior is a very balanced approach to the low ABV, with a hop-forward style. At only 110 calories and 4% ABV, this brew is sure to be a go to for all craft beer lovers. A six pack at Boone’s is $11.49.

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes the intro text and the Red and White blurbs. Pipkin writes the Brew blurb. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.