Red, White and Brew: Refreshing wines and beers for toasting to the last days of summer

Rain at the end of August was nice and much needed. Temperatures cooled off for a bit, and with Labor Day coming, the forecast looks great. It’s supposed to be warmer, but not too hot. We will be able to enjoy traditional grilling (please, no open fires). School has started, but we can afford one more long weekend of play. This time of year is all about wines and a beer to finish the day (and the summer season) off in a perfect way.

Red wine

Try this red if you need something to pair with your food off the grill. Try this white if you’re looking for a different type of Sauvignon Blanc.

Since we mentioned grilling, we need to find a bigger and bolder red wine to go with whatever we’re searing off. Look no further than Walla Walla Bing Bang Red Blend. It delivers exactly what the name tells you. Bing for the cherry notes from the Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot in it; and Bang for its richness, flavor and aftertaste.

It was born in Washington and raised to be a friend of the sausage, the bratwurst or the plant-based burger you’ll be enjoying. Buy it for $14.99 a bottle at Alpine Wine & Spirits.

White wine

Sauvignon Blancs are not always acidic and citrusy. When they’re from the Dry Creek Valley in California, located between Lake Sonoma and the Russian River, they tend to be rich and nuanced. Warm days and cool, foggy nights help produce balanced wines with fresh acidity.

Willowbrook Sauvignon Blanc has tropical aromas on the nose that lead to a citrusy and clean palate. The finish is not bone dry, which makes it a great pair for variety of foods. It’s been a while since I’ve been impressed with a Sauvignon Blanc so much. It is also rated 97 points. Buy it for $16.99 at Alpine.

Beer

Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger has been a staple of their lineup for more than 20 years.

Don’t get me wrong, spiked seltzers are great on a hot summer day. But let’s find something else that is as easy drinking and refreshing as your favorite White Claw. Ska Brewing’s Mexican Logger is just that.

Ska has been making this beer for more than 20 years, and it’s become a staple of their lineup. It’s light, crisp, thirst-quenching: the perfect Mexican Lager. A winner of many awards, it is sure to please your taste buds as well. Another great reason to try it – it will be on sale for the month of September for only $8.49 a 6-pack. Enjoy and Happy Labor Day.

