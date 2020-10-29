Red, White and Brew: Relax before the busy holiday season with these wines and beers

Pikes Peak's Belgian-style ale is a great transition from summery beers to wintery ones.

Val Goranov | Special to the Daily

Halloween. Kids love it, no doubt: costumes, candy, pumpkin carving. But what does it mean for us adults? Cold is here, and it is here to stay. There are two more months until the end of the year, even though some call for its early termination. Ski season has started with the opening of Wolf Creek this week. We normally keep it low key this time of the year in preparation for the busy holiday season, but we still like to enjoy a glass of wine or beer at the end of the day. Here are some suggestions to try this fall.

Red wine

Both of these wines highlight the character of the locations in which they were made: a Spanish red and a California white.

Val Goranov | Special to the Daily

I chose a wine from Spain intentionally this month. Not only does its flavor match our weather, but it also gives us a chance to dream of some warmer weather. It is about 75 degrees in Jumilla right now. Jumilla is known for its world-class Monastrell grapes. Also known as Mourvèdre and Mataro in other parts of the world. Ego Bodegas’ Goru Red Blend consists of mostly Monastrell, with some Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon in it for a firmer structure. Flavors of cherry and currant combine with licorice. The finish is mineral, the acidity is juicy and the tannins are firm. A fantastic value at Alpine Wine and Spirits: $14.99. And Wine Spectator rated it 93 points.

White wine

I love California’s Alexander Valley. I am a fan of Cabernet Sauvignons from there. But Matanzas Creek’s Chardonnay is great too. Winemaker Marcia Torres Forno has done a great job. Robert Parker recognizes that with a 91 point score. It starts with aromas of lemon curd, apple and ginger. The palate is creamy with just enough oak presence: only 24% new French oak was used. It is medium-bodied and silky and finishes with great acidity. It’s a very food-friendly wine but also easily enjoyed by itself. At Alpine, it’s on sale for $19.99, regularly $27.99.

Beer

Pikes Peak’s Belgian-style ale is a great transition from summery beers to wintery ones.

Val Goranov | Special to the Daily

Even though it’s getting colder, I will not offer a dark beer this time like beer recommendations typically go this time of year. Instead, my choice today is Pikes Peak Brewing Co.’s Gold Rush from Monument, Colorado. It is a Belgian-style Golden Strong Ale. It shows notes of honey, clove and baking spice. It drinks pretty easy for its alcohol content – 8.7%. It is one of customers’ favorites for sure. For the whole month of November it will be on sale for $8.49 for a 6-pack.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.