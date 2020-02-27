Red, White and Brew: Some stunning beer and wine picks for your Leap Day adventure

Editor’s note: Red, White and Brew columns highlight drinks from local liquor stores.

Every four years we get an extra day to enjoy life and maybe a glass of nice wine and/or beer. Three weeks before Spring, temperatures are rising. Days are sunny and we still spend quite a bit of time on the mountain. Here are some suggestions to bring a refreshing quench to your Leap Day adventures.

The wine picks for Leap Day reflect celebration and stepping outside of the ordinary.

Special to the Daily

Red Wine

Joel Gott makes quite a few wines, and he makes all of them very well. A great guy himself, his wines speak quality and great value. They pair well with food, and taste great on their own. The Washington red blend is not too well known, so we’ll focus on it today. Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and a touch of Syrah blend to make an exceptional wine. Dark fruit flavors on the front of the palate are followed by elegant tannins and a long finish. It’s priced at $17.99 a bottle.

White Wine

Most of you have probably heard of Chateauneuf-du-Pape appellation in the Rhone Valley in France. But did you know there is also a Chateauneuf-du-Pape blanc (white) Domaine des Senechaux is an iconic producer in that area. Their red wines are gorgeous, but their whites are a hidden gem. Their 2015 C-d-P Blanc is a somewhat untraditional blend of Roussane, Clairette, Grenache Blanc and Bourboulenc, due to the rarity of Clairette in those parts of the valley. These are grape varietals you might have never heard of but ones that will please your palate. The wine has a great structure and complexity and the finish is elegant and long-lasting. Rated 93 points by the Wine Spectator, a bottle of it is $34.99, down from $44.99.

Beer

New Belgium’s 1554 is just as special as its more popular brews, and Leap Day is a great time to try it.

When you hear the number 1554 most people will think of New Belgium’s dark ale. And rightfully so. It has been a staple for many years. It survived the never-ending changes at the brewery. Certainly my favorite of their lineup, it is light to medium-bodied. Drinks full flavor, feels light on the palate. At 6% ABV it appeals to many, especially those who are not in a mood for a porter or a stout. For the whole month of March a 6-pack bottles will be on sale for $9.49.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.