Red, White and Brew: Something out of the ordinary

Summer is in full swing. It’s warm but not too hot. The afternoon rain showers are back and everyone seems happy. If you are thinking of going to Vegas, simply don’t do it. Stay here and relish the amazingness the Vail Valley has to offer. People from all over the world are here to enjoy the beauty of our nature. Independence Day weekend was a huge success. Naturally, I guess, lots of vodka and light beer were purchased. I always try to recommend something out of the ordinary, something that you won’t be able to find in every store. Here are some suggestions to enjoy at home or anywhere else, today or any other day.

Wine recommendations from Alpine Wine & Spirits

Special to the Daily

Red Wine: The Rhone Valley in France offers one of the best wines for your money. Few producers from that area can compare to the history and pedigree of Ogier. The family name dates to 800 A.D. and they started making wine in 1859. Their wines are an ode to finesse, elegance and freshness. The 2017 Lirac is a great expression of their winemaking style. A blend of mostly Grenache, with small parts of Syrah, Mourvèdre and Cinsault. It is elegant, silky and has polished tannins with a long finish. Rated 91 points by the Colorado-based Jeb Dunnuck. More importantly, though, it is a fantastic value. $19.99 for a Lirac is a great price as well. Enjoy!

White Wine: Paddy Borthwick is an experienced winemaker that has gained reputation for constantly producing high quality wines. His family vineyard is located in Wairarapa in the southern part of the north island of New Zealand. In line with his family’s legacy of international trade, 90 percent of the wine is exported around the world. His 2019 Sauvignon Blanc is quite possibly the best from New Zealand that I have ever tried. It is not your typical SB that is zesty and very acidic. This one comes from granite soils, showing stone and mineral notes throughout. The lime flavors persist through a long finish. It drinks like a Sancerre but for a fraction of the cost. It’s a “steal” for only $20.99 a bottle.

This week’s beer recommendation from Alpine Wine & Spirits

Special to the Daily

Beer: Dry Dock Brewing is one of the best small breweries in Colorado. Their flagship beer is the Apricot Blonde. Since it became so popular, they started brewing a variety of fruit ales. Their newest seasonal is a Blood Orange Blonde Ale. So fresh that their website is still not updated with info about it. Bright orange notes on the nose and finishing a bit sweet. Very refreshing and great for all the fruit beer lovers out there. I wish it was a year-round brew. Try it while it’s available and if you like it – buy a few extra before it’s gone. It is $10.99 for a 6 pack cans. Cheers!