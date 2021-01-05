Red, White and Brew: Special drinks to enjoy on a cold winter night

There’s nothing like a good drink on a cold winter night, and Egret wines are one of the many private labels here at Boone’s Wine and Spirits that pair nicely with a cozy night in.

Made by Bambury Wine Collection, John Bambury and his family have been making great wines since 2000. They combine extensive wine making experience with state of the art equipment to produce incredibly high quality wines at prices that are a great value. Here at Boone’s, we have five of the Egret wines, Merlot, Proprietary red, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Red wine

Egret's wines are a great quality value for Sonoma product.

Special to the Daily

The 2016 Egret Cabernet Sauvignon is full bodied and luscious with flavors on the nose and palate of dark plum, blackberry, cassis, baking spices and a hint of chocolate. At the end, the tannins are soft with a velvety texture and a touch of sweet vanilla from the oak. I drank this with a grilled New York stripsteak and it was delicious and a great value at $25.99.

White wine

The 2018 Egret Chardonnay is a bright straw yellow in color with stone fruits on the nose. It is crisp, fruit driven and lightly oaked with flavors of nectarines, peaches, apples and pears. The finish is soft and long with a little lemon meringue. It’s on sale for $20.99 it is a great value from Sonoma, California.

Beer

The Narwhal Imperial Stout from Sierra Nevada is one of the few of its style that relies on the malt for flavor.

Special to the Daily

Winter is here and so is stout season. My stout worthy of mention is Sierra Nevada’s Barrel Aged Narwhal, an Imperial with a whopping 11.9% ABV. Much like the Narwhal, this extremely well executed BA stout is not on the endangered species list but is “near threatened.” Many brewers take this style and excessively saturate with adjuncts until the original malt character is undetectable. More and more I find it difficult to find a world class BA Imperial Stout without coffee, vanilla, lactose, raspberry, etc.

Sierra Nevada remains one of the few that amazes me with how decadent this style can be. BA Narwhal spends nearly 1 year in bourbon barrels yielding rich notes of oak, dates, vanilla and coconut on top of the stout malt flavors of dark chocolate and espresso. It also reminds me of my mother’s German chocolate cake. Pick up a 16 oz. 4-pack at Boone’s for $19.99.

Geoff Moser works for Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.