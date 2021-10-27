Red, White and Brew: Spooky selections from Boone’s

Halloween beer selections from Boone’s

Courtesy photo

Halloween is tomorrow. It originated from an ancient Celtic festival in the eighth century. Nowadays, it is very modernized and commercialized. We’ll see a wide variety of costumes being worn. But we also can’t just wear any, it is pretty cold out there in the evenings. Hence, quite a few trick-or-treaters will be dressed as skiers and snowboarders. And possibly they would have just come down from the slopes. There will be a lot of leftover candy from the busy night. If you decide to help your kids or friends eating it, why not pair it with some wine or beer. Here are some options for you to explore.

Red Wine: To match the theme, I suggest the 2018 Concha y Toro Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon. It is one of my latest favorites, a true bang for the buck. Grapes come from the Valle del Maule region in Chile. Winemaker Hector Urzua had spent quite a bit of time in France and Australia, specializing in his favorite grape Syrah. But he did not add any of it to this 100% Cabernet. The wine making techniques he used gave it a darker color, a deep and meaty palate that finishes fairly soft. An ideal companion to any meat dish but also to all chocolate desserts and candies.

White Wine: The 2019 Phantom Chardonnay is hauntingly delicious. So, it also fits our selections here. A part of the Bogle family, it is named after a ghostly figure that wanders their cellar at night. Spooky or what?! And if you don’t believe it exists, just read the back label. The grapes used in this wine come from the Clarksburg appellation in California, which is a very desirable real estate. 16 months in oak give it multiple rich layers, a smooth and creamy texture on the palate. It finishes slightly sweet from the French oak but also from the tropical fruits that burst throughout.

Beer: This one is undoubtedly the best choice for our setup. A skeleton on the label, darker and full-bodied on the palate. Ladies and Gentlemen, I introduce you the Dead Guy Ale from Rogue in Newport, OR. A recipient of many awards, this German Maibock-style ale fits every season. However, it drinks best on a cold night after trick-or-treating event, for example. It sits at 6.8% alcohol by volume and has a rich, hearty flavor. Perfect with your Twizzlers or just by itself.