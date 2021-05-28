Red, White and Brew: Summer is knocking on the door

Sun is shining. You can see more faces and smiles, literally. And what a difference that makes! There is no reason to not be happy. One more week of school. Sports seasons are finishing up. Summer is knocking on the door. A plethora of activities to choose from. And the best part – we can do it together. It’s Memorial Day weekend and traditionally that means grilling time. Let’s see some options in the adult beverage world to possibly add to our menu.

Red Wine: 96 Points Cabernet Sauvignon from Lodi, California. Rating is by the prestigious Chumlea Hill. You can find her, among other fictional wine critics, in that wine app that you take a picture of the label and the rating comes up. In all seriousness, though, this Cabernet is a great value! Just a touch of fruity notes, it has bold sweet tannins, a velvety mouthfeel and a juicy finish. Perfect with those burgers and hot dogs that you have going on the grill. Pour yourself a glass and taste the recognition. A bottle of it is only $14.99. Not bad for a 96-point wine that’s only available in the US, right?

White Wine: This one is for those of you that will skip the grilling. The meat part, at least. Lobster Reef Sauvignon Blanc comes from the Marlborough region in New Zealand. The label celebrates the unique rugged coast which is just a stone’s throw away from the vineyard. Its location is the main reason for the bright acidity and minerality in the wine. This SB is intensely aromatic, refreshing and very balanced. It is a best-seller for those qualities but also for its price tag – on sale for only $10.99. Quite possibly the best value in the white wine section. Give it a try!

Beer: This is about a love story between brewers and the city they do it in. Denver Beer Company’s Love This City Pilsner. With open hearts, they love that city, they say. And it can’t be otherwise. Denver had welcomed them and had made their journey a fantastic one. The newest year-round brew from them is this Pilsner. It is crisp and refreshing, with a light floral and fruity hop character. At only 5% abv and a clean and easy drinking finish, that could only mean you might want to try more than one. In a responsible manner of course. Delicious and priced right – only $7.99 for a 6 pack cans for the month of June. Cheers!