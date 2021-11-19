Red, White and Brew: Thanksgiving selections from Boone’s

Thanksgiving wine selections from Boone’s

Courtesy photo

The Red

“The Whole Shebang Fourteenth Cuvee Red”

Created by the Bedrock Wine Company which produces some great higher end wines. This red blend is made to be affordable and delicious. The blend is predominantly Zinfandel blended with Carignan, Petit Syrah, Mourvedre, Grenache, Syrah and Barbera. They use only native yeast fermentation and just a touch of French oak to round it all out. I really like this wine for the price. Think of a more affordable Prisoner red-style. Drink it with steaks, pasta with red sauce or pizza.

The White

“2019 Moonlit Harvest Chardonnay”

The grapes for this wine are grown and harvested under the Moonlit estate vineyards in Monterey California. The ocean breezes are key to the cool climate of Monterey and it’s ideal for growing Chardonnay. I tasted notes of apple, pear, gauva and mango then a light oak with vanilla and spice. This wine will go nicely with baked salmon or halibut.

Thanksgiving beer selection from Boone’s

Courtesy photo

The Brew

This month, I have chosen to highlight a new and exciting collaboration in the brewing world. The brewery is Crooked Stave, a Colorado staple of craft beer since 2010. The collaboration, however, isn’t with another brewer for a change, but with a hop farm in New Zealand. Freestyle Hop Farm, located just west of Nelson in a land mostly known for Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir, has been making itself known for its sustainable, innovative, artisan hop varietals and their partnerships with craft brewers all over the world.

New Zealand hops are not new to the American craft beer scene. For the last several years, they have become increasingly popular in the US due to their natural marriage in juicy, hazy, tropical-style IPAs. Freestyle Hop Farm’s mission, they say, is to “grow exceptional hops, for exceptional beer, we seek to grow the most flavorful, unique and intensely aromatic hops in the world.” Their innovation, it seems, is the first in the brewing world that we know of. They have taken their signature Nelson hop varietal, then dried and pressed into uniform hop pellets along with dried, real passionfruit. Nelson hops is described as having similar notes to that of Sauvignon Blanc, grape must, gooseberry, and tropical fruits. Also added in the brewing process are Waimea hops from their farm. Waimea hops are described as imparting flavors and aromas of pine and citrus, along with intense mandarin or tangerine.

Together, Crooked Stave and Freestyle Hop Farm have colluded to create a super fruity juice bomb called Kohia Nelson. A tropical, juicy IPA, double dry hopped with the previously described Passionfruit Nelson and Waimea hops. A limited release to be sure, I would recommend picking up a 4pk today while they last at Boone’s Wine and Spirits, winner for the second year in a row for Best Wine AND Beer selection in the Vail Valley. Not that we’re counting.