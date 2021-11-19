Red, White and Brew: Thanksgiving selections up valley

Thanksgiving Day is one of my personal favorite holidays during the year. You can’t beat an early dinner with the family. Of course, friends are welcome to join. I always say, “I got the wine and beer, you take care of the food.” It always works well and I’ll try to continue this tradition in 2021. Here are some wines and beer that I think will go perfect with your Thanksgiving dinner.

Wine selections for the holiday

Courtesy photo

Red Wine: You have all heard of Sancerre. Some of you may even know it is in the Loire region in France. But that’s Sauvignon Blanc. How about red wines from that region? Cabernet Franc is the signature red grape there. It is also the main character in Bourgueil AOC in the sub-region of Touraine, located on the banks of the Loire River. Domaine du Bel Air is a certified organic estate that has been creating wines for five generations by the Gauthier family. Their 2018 Les Vingt Lieux Dits is fresh and mineral on the nose. Intense and elegant on the palate, this firmly structured Cabernet Breton (that’s how locals call Cabernet Franc) is powerful and has a distinct minerality on the finish. A fantastic pair for the holiday dinner!

White Wine: I am going with something a little less traditional here, even though I am to use this word a few times. Let me introduce you to Mead! And what is mead after all? It is honey wine. Slaymaker Cellars is located in Idaho Springs, CO. They work with local apiaries to source the best honey around. They then use traditional winemaking techniques to ferment the honey into mead. Their lineup is long but three stood out for me, coincidentally all of their flagship meads. The Wildflower Traditional is their “Pinot Grigio of the Meads”. It is dry with a floral nose and a complex body. The Orange Blossom Traditional is off-dry, medium-bodied, made with orange blossom honey that brings a plethora of citrus notes. My favorite is the Tart Cherry; it is a great expression of mead to introduce red wine drinkers to.

The Thanksgiving beer selection is Bonfire’s Tent Pole Vanilla Porter.

Courtesy photo

Beer: I have been waiting for this beer to be available in cans. I have asked many times for it to happen and now I fully enjoy it. Bonfire Brewing’s Tent Pole Vanilla Porter is now available in six-packs. Chocolate and caramel malts give richness to this Porter, followed by the roastiness of the black malts. Then come the Madagascar vanilla beans that provide a silky mouthfeel to the beer. A wonderful expression of the style, Tent Pole is to excite many people. Have it as a dessert to your Thanksgiving dinner and you will love it.