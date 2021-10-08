Red, White and Brew: ‘Tis the season for pumpkin beer

Unlike many other breweries that use pumpkin puree, Dogfish uses pumpkin meat, making it fresh and vibrant.

Courtesy photo

Roses are red, violets are blue. But in the Vail Valley leaves are yellow and starting to fall off. In just a few weeks the ski hills will open. It’s exciting times for many people. Even the Broncos are doing well so far, granted last week’s loss was not pretty. But colder weather will bring changes to our daily routine. And that is valid for our choices of adult beverages as well. Red wines will prevail over whites and darker beers will finally come to the front of the list. Here are some interesting options for you to try.

Red Wine: Founded in the 1960s, Mas Des Bressades is located in Costieres de Nimes, in the southern part of the Rhone Valley in France, just west of the river. Grape growing is vastly influenced by the warm but windy days, thanks to the Mistral. Winemaker Cyril Mares practices organic farming and his wines are stunning. His 2018 Cuvee Tradition Rouge is an equal blend of Grenache and Syrah. This fruit-driven wine is medium-plus-bodied with smoky, dark cherry and meaty flavors, rounded by ripe tannins on the tail end. An outstanding quality for its modest price tag. It’s certainly one of the best values under $15 – on sale for only $13.99 a bottle.

White Wine: When it comes to Sauvignon Blanc, you probably think of New Zealand, France and the USA. But have you tried one from Chile recently? Or ever? Leyda Valley in Chile is bordered by the Andes to the east and the Pacific Ocean to the west. This unique landscape helps regulate the high daily temperatures by drawing cool air from the coast. This helps winemakers produce vibrant and fresh wines. The 2019 Boya Sauvignon Blanc is packed with fresh tropical fruit aromas on the nose. The palate is well-balanced with acidity and the finish is refined and crisp. Rated 90 points as well. An intriguing wine if you are a fan of this style. An approachable price tag of $15.99 awaits you. Enjoy.

Beer: Dogfish Head is one of the iconic breweries in the US. Even though it is known for its hoppy and strong beers, it brews a wide variety of styles. One of my personal favorites from them is the Punkin Ale. Yes, it’s a pumpkin beer, ‘tis the season. The base is a full-bodied brown ale with just enough pumpkin and brown sugar flavors. Unlike many other breweries that use pumpkin puree, Dogfish uses pumpkin meat, making it fresh and vibrant. Brewed every fall since 1994, this is a must-try beer even if pumpkin is not your thing. A six-pack of bottles is only $13.99 for the whole month of October, so the best time to try one is now.