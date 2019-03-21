Red, White and Brew: Try French wine and an ‘epic’ beer

From left to right: L’ Petit Payson ($21.99), Epic Brewing's Oak and Orchard ($10.99) and Chateau Beauregard Ducasse Blanc ($15.49).

It’s bright out there. After the Daylight Savings time change, it seems to be getting sunnier each day. This bright sun has made me thirsty for bright and refreshing beverages to enjoy while soaking up the sunshine. There is nothing I find more refreshing this time of year than a crisp fresh fruit wine or beer to brighten up my day a little more. Here are my picks:

The red

L’ Petit Payson is Ian Brand’s, winemaker of the year from the San Francisco Chronicle, homage to the French-style of winemaking while keeping the price point relative to most people’s budget. This Cotes du Rhone style red made in Monterey County California focuses the areas winemaking to showcase the maritime terroir in a region that focuses on bulk production of grapes to sell. He achieves this by limiting the vines to produce low yields of fruit and winemaking techniques. By reducing the yields of each vine, the plant puts more energy and nutrients into each berry, which enhances the flavors it derives from the soils. He has a minimal approach to winemaking, as is the French direction, doing less to the wine to show more of what the wine is. Many California producers will embolden their wines so they have more robust and bold flavors with higher alcohol. Ian brand takes the opposite approach, allowing the fruit to be smoother with lower alcohol and more focus paid to the earthy finish of the wine. Ian Brand has three labels he works with exclusively but his L’Petit Payson label is his showcase of a great bottle under $25. This wine is perfect for barbecue or just sipping on while out in the sunshine for an easy drinking experience. Grab a bottle for $21.99.

The white

White Bordeaux may be one of the most underappreciated styles in wine. Bordeaux, known for its world-class reds produces white blends of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon. These generally inexpensive whites are dry with loads of minerality and plenty of options for everyday drinking wines. Semillon is a very dry white wine with nutty and mineral flavors and is the perfect compliment to bright and fruity Sauvignon Blanc. Chateau Beauregard Ducasse winery uses 70 percent Semillon and 30 percent Sauvignon Blanc in their blend from the Graves region of Bordeaux. The wine is crisp without being too acidic, has a full mid palate that rounds out the mouth with viscosity and fruit flavors and finishes easily with some nutty and mineral flavors of the Semillon. Perfect Porch Pounder when the weather is good and we currently have it on special at $15.49.

The brew

Epic brewing was founded in 2010 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The brewery has always been dedicated to small batch artisanal ales, as recognizable on their hand stamped high end releases, and haven’t changed their style since growing into their popularity. In 2013 the brewery opened a new location in north Denver’s Rhino neighborhood and were finally able to get around Utah’s alcohol laws to make barrel aged beers and started their sour line. Many people know and love their Tart & Juicy Sour IPA, a simple sour with loads of Grapefruit-like flavors, but they have recently released a new high end line of wine barrel aged sours on fruit called “Oak and Orchard.” These sours are inviting and agreeable with bright bursting fruit flavors at the start then lead into more dry and complex flavors of oak, wine and subtleties of the fruit. Each of the Oak and Orchard sours are amazing and I highly suggest trying them off the tap if you are visiting the brewery. We currently carry the Sour aged on Blackberry, Black Currant and Cherries in a Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel. The beer is bright and fruity but finishes complex and leaves you wanting more. Grab a bottle for $10.99.

