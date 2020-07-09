Red, White and Brew: Venture out of the box with this lesser-known Italian white wine

Last weekend was very busy. We all expected that. Lots of people outdoors doing all sorts of activities. Even though days are starting to get shorter, daylight is still bright and long. Temperatures are high: some might call it hot, others might say, “try 105 degrees and 98% humidity.”

But a refreshing and delicious beverage at the end of the day is just the thing we can all agree on. I know I am craving one at the end of my 12-hour day at work. Here are some suggestions you might have never tried before.

Red wine

Both of these wines pair well with food and are great on their own.

Malbec. People love it, no question. Especially the one from Argentina, where it is the main grape. But, it originates from France where it is one of the five main varietals in Bordeaux. En Memoire is 100% Malbec, certified organic and vegan-friendly. The terroir is a perfect balance between the clay-limestone soils on one hand and lots of sunshine and regular rain on the other. The former gives it high tannins and color, while the latter gives ripeness and fruitiness. But in a few simple words, this wine is amazing. Good depth, a touch of earthy notes and plenty of dark red fruits. Quite possibly the best Malbec for the money.

A bottle goes for $15.99 at Alpine Wine and Sprits.

White wine

The time is right to venture beyond Pinot Grigio: enter Vermentino. It is best known by this name, although like any other grape in Italy, its name changes depending on the region in which it’s grown. In Southern France, it is known as Rolle where it is mostly used in roses, like Whispering Angel, for example. Wines produced from this grape are light in body, with good acidity and with citrus and almond notes on the palate. Rocca di Montemassi’s Calasole Vermentino offers good minerality too.

This Tuscan white wine makes a great choice for an afternoon drink. It is food-friendly as well, especially if you’re cooking any type of seafood. Give it a try instead of the more obvious choice in the Italian white wine category. A bottle of it is $14.99.

Beer

Get all the citrusy flavor of an IPA without the heaviness in Oskar Blues’ One-y.

It’s warm outside and I’m craving a light beer. But I also love my IPAs. Is there a good match for me? Absolutely! Look no further than ONE-Y. It is Oskar Blues’ low-calorie IPA. 100 calories that is, to be exact. Standing at only 4% ABV, it is a great finish to your hike or bike ride. One-y delivers a citrusy flavor of orange peel, lemon zest and tangerine. Those flavors give it the distinct IPA character, but in a much lighter way. You can easily enjoy it by itself or with your favorite food. A 6-pack will be on sale for the whole month of July for $8.49.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits.