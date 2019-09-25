Red, White and Brew: Warm up during a golden Colorado fall with fuller-bodied picks

Editor’s note: Red, White and Brew columns highlight drinks from local liquor stores.

Summer is officially over. Mornings are chilly, leaves are turning yellow and A-Basin started blowing snow on the mountain. I am sure I am not the only one that will be missing the warm weather, but we have to look ahead and be realistic — winter is just around the corner. It’s time we look at some wines and beers with more oomph, matching the dropping temperatures outside.

Red Wine

When was the last time you had a wine from South Africa? Summer is approaching there, by the way. If it’s been a while, here’s a chance to try a fantastic red blend. DeMorgenzon’s Maestro Red is a Bordeaux-style blend that shows good grip, concentration and length. It will surely warm you up and turn your attention to the wines from that part of the world. Rated 91 points by Robert Parker and Wine Enthusiast, the $20.99 shelf price is well worth it, and so is the feeling that you’re drinking wine from somewhere where temperatures are actually warming up instead of cooling down.

White wine

With this white, jet off to a not-so-well-known region of France — Savoie, located 50 miles from both Italy and Switzerland. Apremont is one of the best crus in the area. In Savoie, wines are made with 100% Jacquere by law. They are usually light, dry and mineral driven with high acidity. Jean-Claude Masson organically farms the vineyards, and his Apremont Vieille Vigne Traditionnelle will stun you with its finesse and deliciousness. It was love at first sight — or, sip, rather — for me. An outstanding quality for $17.99 a bottle, this stand-alone wine also pairs well with a variety of cheeses or white fish.

Beer

What a great seasonal beer this is — Vanilla Caramel Amber from Lone Tree Brewing. This ale is full-bodied with caramel notes from carefully-selected crystal malts. Naturally, given the name, it finishes with smooth vanilla from pure Madagascar vanilla beans. Yes, it will soon be summer there, too. Pair with a comforting evening by the fireplace. A 6-pack of cans is $7.99 until the end of the month.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.