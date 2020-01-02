Red, White and Brew: Warming, celebratory drinks to pair with a chilly and cozy winter day

Editor’s note: Red, White and Brew columns highlight drinks from local liquor stores.

Happy New Year to all! What an amazing holiday season it was, and still is, right? The snow has crafted magical views, bright and colorful lights are everywhere. It might be cold outside, but it is warm in our hearts. Alpine Wine & Spirits would like to wish everyone health and happiness in 2020. As you power through those leftovers or keep on cooking, tables are still full of wide variety of homemade dishes. The only thing missing is the wine and beer to go with them. Here are some suggestions.

Red Wine

Big, bold and full-bodied is perfect for cold temperatures. More than 200 miles south from Napa, in Paso Robles, Daou Cabernet Sauvignon is what you’re looking for. The 2017 vintage is quite possibly the best for the Daou brothers. When I met Georges Daou 5 years ago, he told me: “I’d like to make a wine that is 100 points. But 100 points in terms of value for money when customers drink my wine.” Well, Daou brothers, I personally would like to say that you fully succeeded and you should be proud of yourselves. Your dream became a reality and the quality is amazing. I became a fan a while back and still have some bottles of the 2012 vintage in my cellar. Give this highly rated wine a try for only $28.99 a bottle.

White Wine

No doubt we have to go with a sparkling wine here to celebrate all the new prospering hope in the New Year. For 10 straight years, sparkling white consumption has increased in the U.S. New Year’s Eve is in the past, but festive mood is still present. Moillard Cremant de Bourgogne Brut is ideal for all. A Chardonnay-based blend, it is elegant, with a slight citrus note followed by apple and peach flavors. The fine bubbles make you want to have another glass. All Prosecco lovers are welcome to try it and compare. The white is $16.99 a bottle and Brut Rose is at $19.99.

Beer

Brewed first in 2006, Dry Dock’s Vanilla Porter is what you are looking for to top off a day out on the hill. It has more than a quarter pound of Madagascar vanilla beans added per barrel, giving it an amazing complexity and a smooth rich flavor, which is the perfect pairing for cold but cozy winter days. And it is available year-round if you fall in love with it and want to drink it all the time. For the whole month of January, a 6 pack is $8.49.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.