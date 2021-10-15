Red, White and Brew: Winemaking duos guide the selection

This week’s wine selections from Boone’s.

The Red

“2019 Burzi Langhe Nebbiolo Runcaja”

Owned by Alberto Burzi and his Sister Caterina, they are fairly new to the scene in La Morra starting in 2012. The Runcaja is the youngest parcel of grapes at 15yrs old. It produces wines that are fresh, fragrant and elegant. On the palate it shows bright red cherry, plums and cranberry with tobacco and rose petals on the nose. With the acidity and tannin typical of the Nebbiolo grape this wine should be opened a few hours to let it breathe before drinking and it will continue to get better for several days. Drink this with mushroom pasta or risotto or maybe a tri tip steak! $24.49

The White

“2020 Petrussa Sauvignon Blanc”

The Petrussa winery is owned by brothers Gianni and Paulo Petrussa.

The first runs the vineyards and the second the cellars. It is located in the Colli Ornientali Del Friuli in the northeast of Italy at the base of the Julian Alps of Slovenia. The Town of Prepotto has an especially cool climate perfect for growing Sauvignon Blanc. This wine is most definitely European in style with the minerality and fresh fruit shining through, no oak and fermented in stainless steel tanks… you won’t find the super high acid and grapefruit like you would in a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand. Drink with baby greens in shallot vinaigrette or seared sea scallops. $21.99

The peace and tranquility that is autumn in the Eagle Valley is all around us and, if you’re feeling anything I do, you felt like spring happened in a flash and then you were just steam-rolled by summer. Social and vacation calendars were filled weeks and even months out. And after a full year of solitude and confinement, was there ever really a choice but to turn it up to eleven and go full send? Beers on the river, rose at the show, whiskey by the fire… … you know the drill, and don’t act like you weren’t there, I saw all of you. What more reliable and refreshing companions are there for summer activities? But like many, you may now be feeling a need to pump the brakes a bit. And, while in our line of business we wouldn’t usually condone it, it seems Sober October, (or maybe Oct-Sober??) is going viral regardless.

This week’s beer selections from Boone’s.

The beer

Whether you’re planning on taking an extended break until the inevitable onslaught of the holidays is upon us, or just trying to mingle in a beer soda or two in between, we here at Boone’s have your six with the valley’s best selection of non-alcoholic beverages. There have been massive advances in the quality and selection of N/A products in recent years and we’ve witnessed a resulting boom in the market. Today I have chosen a couple of heavy hitters to feature should you venture into the segment. From a brand called Grüvi, we carry a full line of beer and even a Brut and Rose “Secco” that are all sans alcohol.

Today, we’re highlighting the Grüvi Pale Ale, IPA and Stout. The Pale Ale featuring Chinook, Cascade, and Citra hops is medium-bodied, with a hoppy, bitter bite and slightly sweet endnotes and is only 80 calories. Their IPA is a lighter yet hop-forward take on your favorite IPA. Brewed with Citra, Galaxy and Mosaic hops to capture the best flavors of an IPA. Each sip is perfectly balanced with hoppy, citrusy and slightly bitter notes with only 60 calories. And their Stout is the newest to our lineup, weighs in at a mere 45 calories and is best described as an Irish style stout with chocolate malt and coffee notes. You will find the Gruvi line on our shelves line-priced at $10.49 along with the previously mentioned 50 calories “Secco’s” in brut ($12.99) or rose ($12.49) We hope you are able to enjoy the slow-down of fall here after the madness of summer and as always, we hope you Shop at Boone’s.