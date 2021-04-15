Red, White and Brew: Wines and beer to enjoy before April ends

We hope all of you had a nice Easter holiday and are enjoying the end to the ski season — one last chance to get up on the hill. Before we know it April will have come and gone. So we need to enjoy every moment of it. Even though there isn’t as many people in town, our lives are still busy. Here are a few suggestions to enjoy after work or on your day off.

The 2016 Rioja Crianza red from Spain is complex and balanced, and it pairs well with a platter of cheese and meats. The Pazo Barrantes Albarino white, also from Spain, is one of the flagship wines of the Rias Baixas wine region in northwest Spain.

Special to the Daily

Red wine

Sunny Spain brings great value in the wine world. Bodega Montecillo plays its part in it. It recently celebrated 150 years from its establishment. It is run by Rocio, a sixth-generation family member, and the Chief Winemaker Mercedes. Behind the inspiration and knowledge of these two ladies, some quality wine is produced, true to its roots and origins. Their 2016 Rioja Crianza is a classic — 85% Tempranillo and 15% Garnacha, aged in American oak. Complex and balanced, perfect to enjoy in any occasion, I enjoy it with a platter of cheese and dry meats. Wine Enthusiast liked it so much that it rated it no. 1 in its Best Buy category for 2020! An outstanding quality for $15.99. Try it, you will love it!

White wine

We’ll stay in Spain for one more and my choice in the white wine world is Pazo Barrantes Albarino. From the Bodega of Marques de Murrieta, it is undoubtedly one of the flagship wines of the Rias Baixas wine region in northwest Spain. On the nose it is very floral and fruity. Palate is creamy, with lots of apple and pear notes and citrusy character. A great combination of dry fruit and zingy acidity. Full-bodied for an Albarino with a great aging potential. An outstanding wine that is also rated 97 points. A friendly price tag of $22.99 awaits you.

Beer

Left Hand’s St Vrain Tripel pays homage to the classic while also adding a uniquely Colorado twist.

Special to the Daily

There is a new Belgian in town and that’s Left Hand’s St Vrain Tripel. This ale was designed to pay homage to classic Belgian Tripels while also adding a uniquely local twist. Colorado barley creates a subtle malt sweetness and American hops bring rich herbal and floral aromatics, both perfectly complimenting the warm spice and fruit character of the Belgian yeast. Innocent at first look and sip with its light color and body, it carries a staggering 9.3% abv. It is full of flavor and will bring satisfaction to your taste buds. For the month of April a 6-pack of cans is $9.49.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.