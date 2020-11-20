Red, White and Brew: Wines and beer to pair with a cozy Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving Day has lots of history behind it, and I personally think it is one of the best holidays, if not the best. We gather with our families, spend time and have fun with them, but also because table is full of delicious dishes. It doesn’t necessarily have to be turkey or ham.

My significant other makes pumpkin soup, kale salad, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted cauliflower just to name a few. So I have to be flexible with the wine and beer options to pair with those. Here are some suggestions that you can enjoy with your Thanksgiving dinner at home.

Red Wine

These European wines will pair well with the fall flavors of Thanksgiving.



You can choose from a wide variety of reds to go with your Thanksgiving dinner. The Sangiovese grape is one of them, especially when blended with some Canaiolo and Colorino in Tuscany. This Montesecondo Chianti Classico is biodynamically farmed, fruit comes from two quite different vineyards in terms of soil, altitude and weather conditions.

It results in a stunning wine that brings out the dark side of Chianti, in a good way. It still has the silkiness and elegance of Sangiovese, but structure is bold and firm and is a great match for many of the traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Deservedly rated 94 points two vintages in a row. It’s $27.99 on the shelf at Alpine Wine & Spirits.

White wine

This white is very versatile. It is light and fresh, yet it has a good tannic structure and creamy body style. It’s a slight orange in color from the skin contact, and the palate shows citrus and honeysuckle notes, while the finish is bone-dry. The Biokult Naken from Austria blends 90% Pinot Gris and 10% Muskateller. It is certified biodynamic and is rated 92 points by the Wine Enthusiast. I just very recently tasted the wine and immediately fell in love with it. I am confident you will as well. It costs $19.99.

Beer

This winter ale has strong hazlenut and toffee notes that will pair well with turkey.



Since different Thanksgiving meals call for different styles of beers, we will focus on pairing with turkey this time. Avery Brewing’s Old Jubilation is a perfect match for it. It is a winter strong ale with a hint of hazelnut and toffee. Although it is full-bodied, it drinks clean, as no spices were added. A little bitterness counterbalances the sweetness of the malts, making it a great choice to pair with your dinner. At 8.3% ABV it will warm you up and make your Thanksgiving unforgettable. A 6-pack of cans is $11.99.

Val Goranov is the store manager of Alpine Wine & Spirits. Contact the store at aws@vail.net or 970-479-8116.