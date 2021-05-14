Red, White & Brew: Spanish wines, Connecticut beers (and seltzers) at Boone’s in Eagle

The 2017 Embuix De Vall LLach Priorat pairs well with a rib-eye steak or elk tenderlion; and the 2019 Aquitania Albarino Bernon pairs well with most seafood, soft cheeses and fois gras. Special to the Daily



This week, let’s travel to Spain! Specifically, Rias Baixas and Priorat. The two regions could not be much further apart in distance and climate. Rias Baixas is located on the northwest coast of Spain just above Portugal in the Galicia region and is fairly young in the world of wine (1988). The wines of Rias Baixas are predominantly made from the albarino grape. They are usually crisp, medium bodied, high in acid, fresh and aromatic. The climate is cool and wet getting over 70 inches of rain a year, perfectly suited for the albarino grape. Priorat is on the northeastern coast of Spain in Catalonia and is very hot, very dry and the vines grow out of slate and quartz rock. Priorat has history in winemaking going back to the 12th century, though just recently it has risen to fame for some of the most expensive wines in the world. The wines are mostly big bold reds from garnacha and carenina but some more modern producers are growing cabernet, merlot and syrah.

2017 Embuix De Vall LLach Priorat

Made up of 27% garnacha, 6% merlot, 21% syrah, 18% carenina and 8% cabernet, this beautiful red wine is intense and concentrated for an entry level priorat. Black plums, dark cherries and crushed spices get together with licorice and tar, oh man this wine is good! Big and rich with medium to high tannins and a good acid level, this wine can be drunk now or be cellared and drank for many years to come. I’ll drink this wine with a rib-eye steak or elk tenderlion. ($23.99)

2019 Aquitania Albarino Bernon

This elegant, rich white wine is golden colored with greenish highlights. On the nose you will find tropical notes of lychee and passion fruit with lavender. Your first sip brings pineapple, pear and herbs. The finish has a bright acidity, citrus and a touch of sea salt from the ocean influence. As you might expect this wine pairs well with most seafood, soft cheeses and, my favorite, fois gras. ($19.99)

Two Roads Brewing

Two Roads Brewing in Stratford, Connecticut, offers drinks to broaden your horizon outside of Colorado beers.

Special to the Daily

Every now and then there are breweries, not just a beer, that capture my attention. They are landing pads for indulgence, not just a quick “taste and move on” moment. Two Roads Brewing out of Stratford, Connecticut, makes exceptional beer. You might have walked right by them searching for more “local Colorado” options. It’s time to widen your horizon, and stop splashing around in the puddle of local anecdotes. At a beer dinner in Breckenridge back in 2019, Phil Markowski and team put on a show. From table beer, kriek, IPA, IMP stout and doppelbock, the beer exceeded expectations.

Our Beer of the Month at Boone’s is none other than Two Roads Brewing. I implore you to awaken your palate with their elaborate styles of beer this month. We have four different IPA options, a hefeweizen, peach wheat ale, espresso stout, golden lager and farmhouse ale. Not to mention, we have covered the bases for the seltzer crowd. Two Roads Seltzer 12-packs are on sale for $17.99. One step further, we have brought in their amazing — yes, I say amazing — ready to drink Daybreaker cocktails. Four-packs of Meyer lemonade vodka, blood orange vodka, and cran-lime vodka are on sale for $11.49. Cheers!

Jeff Anderson and Josh Pipkin work at Boone’s Wine and Spirits. Anderson writes about the red and white wines, and Pipkin writes about the brews. Contact the store at 970-328-9463.