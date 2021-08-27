Red White Brew: Time to talk about Oktoberfest

This week’s wine selections from Boone’s Wine and Spirits

Special to the Daily

This week I am going to keep it short and sweet. I just got 20 cases of Can Wine Works wines which are one of our private label wines out of Dundee, Oregon. We have two styles; a bubbly rose and a bubbly white that come in four packs, equaling two bottles of wine. The rosé is primarily Pinot Gris and Chardonnay with a little Pinot Noir and Riesling. It has lively bubbles with hints of strawberry, lavender, kiwi and white flowers. The white has the same bubbles and grape varieties but with a bit of Gewurztraminer instead of Pinot Noir. Flavors of pear, slate, gala apple, honey and sweet citrus leave you wanting more. These four packs of cans are on sale for $19.99 and you can take them anywhere!

For the red let’s go to Portugal. The 2017 Cabriz red from the DAO region is the number 1 ranked Portuguese wine on Wine Spectator and one of the best values on the list as well. It really is just a great wine for the price. It’s a ruby red color with bright lush red fruits and soft integrated tannins. I would drink it with game meats, spiced sausages, roast chicken and soft cheese. For $9.99 it punches well above its weight class!

It’s time to talk Oktoberfest beers.

Special to the Daily

With the weather starting to cool down, it’s time to talk about beers that showcase malt. Unfortunately, my favorite (Ayinger Marzen) hasn’t arrived through our distributor quite yet. Luckily, Sierra Nevada dropped an absolute banger this year with their Oktoberfest Marzen. This 5.5% Marzen is dripping with aromas of honey and biscuit that the Pillsbury Dough Boy would envy. Follow that with smooth flavors of caramel, graham cracker, and a little bread crust. Sierra Nevada continues to build their legacy of crafting world class Marzen along with their hoppy styles that they’re most known for. This beer is my favorite all around American Marzen interpretation of 2021 thus far.

That being said, there still are those that prefer something on the lighter side. I give you Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest, a 5.2% Festbier that maintains crisp malt character and subtle nuances of noble German hops. My favorite aspect of this highly drinkable lager is the smooth mouthfeel. Although it is fermented in stainless steel, the kind people at Firestone Walker went the extra mile and lagered this tasty nectar in French oak barrels from a premium Napa Valley Cabernet producer. “We lager the beer in oak rather than stainless steel,” Matt Firestone said. “We have found, through trial and error, that the beer requires less time in the barrel compared to stainless, as there is more surface area and micro-oxygenation. It brings a distinctly smooth, integrated character to the beer.” This beer is my favorite light interpretation of festbier for 2021 thus far.

For September, we are doing Oktoberfest Beers of the month. It will be a mixture of European and American interpretations of beers to celebrate with this fall. We will be featuring Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest for the month of September for $8.99 per six pack! So, come on into Boone’s and stock up on all your festive fall libations. Prost!