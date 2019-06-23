Red, White & Brew: With Independence Day around the corner, try domestic brands (column)

The Predator Zinfandel out of California goes great with grilled meat during the summer.

Special to the Daily

So much quality American product is available these days. Especially in the wine and beer world. With Independence Day just around the corner, we will once again focus on domestic brands. They deserve our attention for many reasons but one of the most important to me is the fact that they continue to improve and evolve every year.

Red wine

Predator Zinfandel from Lodi, California, aka the wine with the ladybug on the label. Their sustainable way of grape growing ensures the health and vitality of the land. “Natural Predation” is an eco-friendly strategy to control harmful critters in the vineyards. Ladybugs, a natural insect predator, along with predator mites, feed on destructive aphids. The wine itself is an intense, full-bodied wine with red fruit, blackberry and spice. Lingering tannins over a long, smoky finish. And that smoky finish is just right and very balanced. Try it with your grilled meat — it’s a perfect match. A bottle of it costs $15.99.

White wine

Today we will mention a wine that is completely different and entirely captivating. Crisp, bright, refreshing and vibrant — that is Pine Ridge’s Chenin Blanc/Viognier blend. In France, Chenin Blanc and Viognier are grown in different appellations on opposite sides of the country and are never blended together. In California, however, a more relaxed and experimental approach is taken. And the result is astonishing. The 2017 vintage contains 17% Viognier but in 2018 there will be 22% — the most I’ve seen in the past 10-plus years. Always solid and consistent, a great value and worth the $15.99 you will pay for it.

Beer

Now that summer is officially here, we have to pay tribute to the fantastic summer seasonal beers that are available. One of my personal favorites is Denver Beer Company’s Maui Express Coconut IPA. If you love coconut as much as I do — no need to tell you more about it. But if you are unsure about real shredded coconut in an IPA, here’s my description: It is easy drinking and refreshing, the coconut is a forward flavor and doesn’t cover up the hops, which are Citra and Mosaic (they form a juicy fruit hop character). And the most fabulous part — while drinking it there’s a great chance it will transport your mind to memories of sunny days at the beach. Come try it for $7.99 a six-pack until the end of June.