Registration open for Vail America Days Fourth of July Parade

VAIL — Entries for Vail's annual Fourth of July parade are currently being accepted by event organizers and are due by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 18.

The 2018 parade will start at Golden Peak at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4 and will wind its way through Vail Village, ending in Lionshead. The theme for the parade is "America's Great Outdoors" providing guests and participants with the opportunity to celebrate the beauty that Mother Nature provides.

New sustainability guidelines will be implemented this year to align with the town of Vail's current Sustainability Plan. Guidelines include a reduced number of vehicle entries, encouraging float and parade participants to be creative and find new environmentally sensitive forms of transportation along the parade route. Float participants will also be asked to limit the distribution of plastic and paper products in order to minimize waste during the event.

This year's parade will be limited to the first 60 entries to submit complete applications. Application deadline is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 18. For applications and more information, visit http://www.vailamericadays.com.

Volunteers Needed

Vail's colorful Independence Day parade is a centerpiece of Vail America Days celebration. Entries will be judged in seven categories: youth, marching/ musical, motorized, float/mechanical as well as the most original, best in show and the most distinctive award. Entry fees vary from $75 for a nonprofit float to $125 for individuals and $250 for a business.

The parade will begin at Golden Peak and continue west to Hanson Ranch Road, north on Bridge Street, west on Gore Creek Drive, north across the International Bridge, west along Meadow Drive and finally through the Lionshead Mall to the finish.

Volunteers are needed to help organizers keep the parade moving. Duties include carrying banners and assisting with traffic. Contact Highline at 970-476-6797, ext. 706, or by email to lucy@gohighline.com for volunteering details.

The Vail America Days celebration will also feature fireworks at Golden Peak and other events including the Patriotic Concert at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater and Vail Bluegrass in Vail Square at the Arrabelle.