Relax, re-center at Vail Vitaliy Center

VAIL — The Spa at Vail Mountain Lodge and the Vail Vitality Center are offering a few holiday specials to inspire a sense of gratitude during this busy season.

The Spa at Vail Mountain Lodge is offering its Fall Vitality Package, which includes three treatments — choose any combination of 50-minute classic massages or 50-minute aromatic facials — for $260. You can use them all for yourself or share with a lucky friend or family member (must use all three by Dec. 17).

Also good until Dec. 17, the spa is offering 30 percent off facials, massages and specialty treatments.

Starting Dec. 17, Vail Vitality Center will be offering $130 massages that include access to the Vail Athletic Club's fitness equipment, indoor climbing wall, indoor and outdoor hot tubs, steam room and sauna, as well as one fitness, yoga or meditation class per week.

To learn more about the Vail Vitality Center, located inside the Vail Mountain Lodge, visit vailvitalitycenter.com or call 970-476-7960.