Relive the 2018 GoPro Mountain Games on Outside TV

Tune in tonight, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. to Outside TV for an original program chronicling the 2018 GoPro Mountain Games.

The special will air exclusively on both the Outside TV broadcast network and on its streaming app, Outside TV Features.

Relive the action, from the kayakers to the climbers, the runners and the bikers — and some dogs, too.

The 2018 Mountain Games brought in over 80,000 spectators to Vail, 10 percent more than in 2017. More than 3,000 athletes competed.