Reset your diet with anti-inflammatory foods

After weeks of eating holiday cookies and drinking eggnog, it might be time to reset your body in order to start the New Year out on the right foot. Certified master nutrition therapist Christine Pierangeli of Profound Wellness Vail suggests an anti-inflammatory diet.

An anti-inflammatory diet involves eating certain foods and avoiding others in order to minimize the symptoms of chronic inflammatory diseases such as heart disease, cancer and autoimmune diseases, to name a few.

“I like to incorporate whole-foods like grass-fed meats, organic vegetables and fruits, and healthy fats like avocados and extra virgin olive oil,” Pierangeli said. “I also recommend avoiding packaged, processed foods and conventionally raised animal products and sugar.”

During the colder months, it’s still nice to savor a comfort food such as chili. Making a pot of beef chili is a tasty way to avoid inflammatory foods like sugar, gluten and dairy. This recipe is full of anti-inflammatory ingredients as long as you skip the sour cream and cheddar cheese as a garnish.

If you are interested in joining Pierangeli for a 21-day anti-inflammatory reset program you can reach out to her at Christine@profoundwellness.fit or find the link to the registration at https://profoundwellness.fit/order/21dayhc.

Beef Chili Recipe

Ingredients

2 pounds grass-fed ground beef

2 28-ounce cans fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 6-ounce can of tomato paste

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 red bell pepper seeded and chopped

1 can black or pinto beans

Small can of mild green chilies

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1½ tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon cayenne pepper to taste

Instructions

Heat a large stockpot over medium-high heat. Cook the chopped onion and pepper for about five minutes or until onions are translucent. Add to the stockpot. Crumble the ground chuck into the hot pan, and cook until evenly browned. Add in the diced tomatoes, tomato paste, green chilies, beans. Season with garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, pepper, and cayenne. Stir to blend, then cover and simmer over low heat for at least two hours, stirring occasionally.

After two hours, taste, and adjust salt, pepper and other spices if necessary. The longer the chili simmers, the better it will taste. Remove from heat and serve or refrigerate and serve the next day. To keep this recipe anti-inflammatory, skip the sour cream and shredded cheese and instead garnish with onions, avocados, crumbled bacon or whatever chili toppings you prefer.