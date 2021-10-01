Restaurant Week: Drinks and Desserts

Satisfy your sweet tooth on a budget with one of the many dessert specials being offered during this year’s Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

Christopher Dillman/Vail Daily

There’s nothing like a sweet treat and boozy beverage to brighten your day, and $20.21 Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is full of local drink and dessert specials being served at discounted prices through Oct. 10.

If you’re looking for an affordable start to a night on the town, head over to Two Arrows Coffee & Bar, where you can order any two house cocktails for a total of $20.21.

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill in Beaver Creek is taking sipping specials to the next level with a $20.21 Experience on Friday, Oct. 8 from 4-6 p.m. The bar will be hosting a Cincoro Tequila tasting and lesson on the differences between silver, anejo and reposado tequilas. Reservations must be made ahead of time by calling (970) 827-6600.

Some sips are best served in tandem with sweets, and a number of locations are selling specials that pair alcoholic beverages with a matching dessert. If you’re in the mood for bubbly, Root & Flower is doing a fun “Poppin’ Bubbles” special that includes a bottle of prosecco with a serving of popcorn. Big Bear Bistro is selling two crepes and two glasses of house wine or mimosas for $20.21, and Sweet Basil will pair any dessert of your choosing with a 2oz pour of the French dessert wine Sauternes.

Get a specialty margarita with an order of tacos for $20.21 at El Segundo in Vail Village.

El Segundo/Courtesy Photo

If it’s savory food that you crave, there are plenty of opportunities to find the perfect food and drink offering to sate your thirst and appetite. Russell’s Restaurant allows you to select any appetizer on their menu, and will pair it with a complimentary glass of wine. El Segundo is serving a classic combination of two tacos with a house margarita for $20.21. Chase any 12” Blue Moose Pizza with two glasses of draft beer or house wine, or head over to the Remedy Bar for a Margarita flatbread and draft beer. Blue Moose Pizza is also offering draft beers & house wines for a smaller special of $2.21 apiece from 3-5 p.m.

Montauk Seafood Grill is serving a half dozen East or West oysters with a glass of Henriot champagne, and Los Amigos in Vail Village allows you to choose a special margarita or dessert to pair with their meal offering of three tacos for $20.21.

The Leonara Restaurant at the Sebastian Hotel offers food and drink pairings throughout the day. Head over between 7-11a.m. for a mimosa breakfast that includes and entree of your choice and a glass of bubbly and orange juice, or return in the evenings on Wednesday through Sunday after 5:30 p.m. for a Pintxos and Porron special that includes assorted tapas and glass of wine.

Lastly, for a non-alcoholic option that will bring a smile to the young, old and everyone in between, head over to Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company for a $2.21 freshly baked cookie. Add a cup of fresh, locally brewed coffee or tea for $2.21, and enjoy the perfect breakfast, snack or midday caffeine boost throughout the day.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company is serving fresh, locally brewed coffee and tea for $2.21 a cup, and freshly baked cookies for $2.21 each.

Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea Company/Courtesy Photo

All Vail and Beaver Creek Restaurant Week specials will last through Oct 10th. Visit diningataltitude.com for more info and a full list of specials.