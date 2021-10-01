Restaurant Week: For the carnivores, pescatarians and vegetarians

$20.21 Vail–Beaver Creek Restaurant Week is officially underway, and it’s time to try something new. This year, 25 restaurants across the two mountain resorts are participating in $20.21 specials where you can taste and sample some of the flavors you may have been missing out on this whole time.

The event takes place through Oct. 10. For serious foodies looking to get the most out of it, some strategy is required. Let’s start with proteins, which are typically the centerpiece of every entrée. Below are some suggestions on how to navigate your proteins, per your dietary preferences.

For the carnivores

Restaurant week has specials to tempt the heartiest of diets.

In Vail, Tavern on the Square will be featuring a four course prix fixe menu that leads you to veal scaloppini. Grill on the Gore is serving up a three-course menu that brings you to a Korean Beef Brisket Steamed Bun. If you’re looking for something to take home, stop by Moe’s for a Double Wide Family Pack which includes one pound of delicious pulled pork, chicken or turkey, two pint-size sides and choice of bread.

Steak is a popular option on restaurant week menus.

EAT Magazine/Courtesy photo

Looking for steak? The George will be grilling up filet mignon and sirloin steak (and plum duck, for those not looking for steak). Or, you can sit on the patio at Garfinkel’s and take in the fall colors while enjoying a ribeye dinner, complete with salad, veggies and choice of starch. And if you want more control over your steak options, Russel’s will be offering an appetizer and glass of wine for their $20.21 special.

The steak showdown continues over in Beaver Creek, where the Chophouse will be featuring an 8 oz. prime hanger steak served a la carte with Chophouse compound butter or with a red wine reduction and topped with boursin cheese (also served at their Vail location). Meanwhile, the Dusty Boot Roadhouse will be serving 8 oz. slow-roasted prime rib with au jus, creamy horseradish and garlic mashed potatoes (or specials on rigatoni and Thai peanut noodles, for those less interested in the steak showdown).

There are plenty of seafood options available during $20.21 Vail–Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

EAT Magazine/Courtesy photo

For the pescatarians

If it’s coastal or freshwater fare you seek, specials await in Vail and Beaver Creek.

Pepi’s will be featuring all their fish items on the $20.21 menu. Gessner at Grand Hyatt Vail will be serving Colorado striped bass with sweet potato hash, smoked bacon, cipollini onion, frisée and a brown butter vinaigrette. 8100 Mountainside Bar and Grill is featuring Colorado striped bass ceviche as the first course and Kvaroy salmon as the third course.

Oysters? Montauk and Mountain Standard are doing 1/2 dozen oyster specials, and La Tour is doing a three-oyster special with their 30-year-old sherry vinegar mignonette.

But if you’re in Beaver Creek, Hooked is where you want to be. For $20.21 you can get a 1/2 dozen oysters, a sushi sampler or you can take $20.21 off their whole fish experience.

Pepi’s will be featuring their regular fish and vegetarian options for the $20.21 Vail–Beaver Creek Restaurant Week.

EAT Magazine/Courtesy photo

For the vegetarians

Mother Earth is bountiful, and these restaurants are featuring some tempting vegetarian-friendly options this restaurant week.

Pepi’s will be offering $20.21 deals on all their vegetarian dishes. La Tour is featuring a roasted acorn squash with hazelnut, sumac onion, pomegranate & maple molasses and halloumi cheese. 8100 Mountainside Bar and Grill will also be serving vegetarian options with their roasted portabella and tomato bisque in the first course and spaghetti squash for the second course.

Perhaps a pizza and beer night is in order? Head to The Remedy for a margarita flatbread with a draft beer. Or, Blue Moose at both Vail and Beaver Creek locations are doing a 12-inch house pizza plus two draft beers or glasses of house wine for $20.21.

Getting hungry? Check back tomorrow for the inside scoop on Drinks and Desserts. Vail and Beaver Creek Restaurant week will last through Oct. 10. Remember to plan accordingly, and visit diningataltitude.com for more info.