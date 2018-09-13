Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley

Breakfast

Crespelle

278 Hanson Ranch Road, Vail

Specializing in, you guessed it, crepes, Crespelle has a small menu, but it's got all of the classics. Get your green chili fix with their Desayuno, chow down on the G.N.A.R. (eggs, cheese, hash browns and turkey sausage), or go classic with a Pigs in a Blanket crepe. Wash it all down with one of their custom juices and you've got a complete breakfast.

Lunch

Rocky Mountain Taco

41290 Highway 6, Avon

Claiming to offer "the world's most best taco," you'll get your food truck fix and have the opportunity to grab a brew from the Vail Valley Brewing Company, which Rocky Mountain Taco sits outside of. Choose between tacos, burritos, quesadillas or tortas with one of their six signature fillings and get your grub on. Perhaps the best part is their extremely reasonable prices.

Dinner

Sweet Basil

193 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail

They don't have the world's biggest menu, but based on how delicious each dish sounds, limiting your options might make it easier to choose a dish. With a menu ranging from fish to duck to steak, it's all modern American. With appetizers to spare and a 25-page wine list, no one will go hungry (or thirsty) here.

Dessert

La Tour

122 East Meadows Drive, Vail

They recently published a blog post titled "Eat Dessert First," so this one's a no brainer. A French-style bistro, complete with a generous wine list, there's a lot to offer here. With tradition desserts like creme brulee to a bourbon chocolate mousse cake—and of course ice cream for those more attached to the simpler things—there's certainly something to please the pallet here.