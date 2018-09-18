Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley

Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.

Breakfast:

The Little Diner

616 West Lionshead Circle, Vail

A small breakfast and lunch nook located in Lionshead, they have an enormous breakfast menu ranging from crepes to omelets to Mexican-inspired dishes. Belly on up to the modernized 1950s-style bar and get yourself a big plate of stick-to-your-ribs breakfast and a cup o' joe from The Little Diner.

Lunch:

The Lookout

126 Riverfront Lane, Avon

With traditional pub fare, you can't go wrong here. They've got the basics like burgers and a Reuben, but you'll also find some unique dishes like falafel and a variety of flatbread sandwiches. The same goes for the starters menu with dishes like ricotta crostini. Whether you are looking for something conventional or a bit left field, you'll find something here

Dinner:

Main Street Grill

97 Main Street #W-101, Edwards

Specializing in American cuisine, you can, of course, find soups and salads, but you'll also find seafood, Cajun dishes, steak, casual fare and more. Additionally, they have an impressive menu of appetizers, leaving nothing out. Kids eat free on Sunday nights, and happy hour occurs daily from 4 to 6 p.m. featuring discounted drinks and munchies.

Dessert:

Mountain Cupcakes

141 East Meadow Drive #202, Vail

If you want to fulfill your sweet tooth, this is the place. Specializing in baking over 8,000 feet, everything is made from scratch here. Sit down with one of their cupcake or pastry options and, if you'd like, a beer or bloody mary and enjoy.