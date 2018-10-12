Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley

Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.

Breakfast:

Big Bear Bistro

297 Hanson Ranch Road, Vail

Big Bear Bistro serves the type of food the owners like to eat — especially before and after a long day — meaning that its breakfast menu is hearty. Of course there's the pancakes and parfaits, but there's a handful of unique offerings, too. Try a breakfast burrito smothered in pork green chili, croissant French toast or a Da Vinci, wild-caught sockeye salmon on a bagel. Owned by longtime locals, find Big Bear Bistro at the top of Bridge Street.

Lunch:

Blue Moose Pizza

76 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

675 Lionshead Place, Vail

With more than one location in the area, you know its good. With locations in Lionshead Village and Beaver Creek, its lunch special — a one-topping slice with a fountain drink for only $5 — from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. everyday makes this place a slam dunk for any pizza fan. With 15 signature pies, a create-your-own option, calzones and a beer, wine and cocktail list for days, no one will go unsatisfied.

Dinner:

Tavern on the Square

675 Lionshead Place, Vail Daily

Located right next to Vail's Blue Moose Pizza, Tavern on the Square is part of the Arrabelle at Vail Square. Grab a sandwich, salad, flatbread or even poutine. They've also got larger plates perfect for this time of year as the weather turns; Wapiti elk and chicken pot pie among the options. If that doesn't satisfy you, Tavern on the Square also offers a market menu with special nightly features.

Dessert:

Grouse Mountain Grill

141 Scott Hill Road, Avon

Like many places in town, the dessert menu at Grouse Mountain Grill isn't hefty, but it offers quality — and variety — over quantity. Apple bread pudding and cinnamon sugar churro puffs are among the more unconventional options, while hand-churned ice cream or sorbet (as well as a rotating nightly selection) and chocolate mousse terrine round out the menu.