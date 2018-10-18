Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley
October 18, 2018
Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.
Breakfast:
Yeti's Grind
330 Broadway, Eagle
141 East Meadow Drive, Vail
Where in the Vail Valley can you grab a burrito, a t-shirt, a beanie and a "cup of small town comfort?" At Yeti's Grind, of course. Offering craft coffee from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters and Corvus Coffee Roasters, as well as a large tea selection, everyone will find a cup to kick start their day. In addition to the drinks is the grub; pastries and sandwiches in addition to burritos.
Lunch:
Lauren's Kitchen
275 Main Street, Edwards
Wanting to dine-in for lunch, or are you looking to grab some grub and bring it home? Either way, Lauren's Kitchen has you covered. If you're looking to eat in-house, Lauren and co. will reheat one of their comfort food-style grab-and-go meals for you once you've picked out your soup, salad, appetizer and entree. Otherwise, take it home and enjoy it from there.
Dinner:
The Minturn Saloon
146 North Main Street, Minturn
The Minturn Saloon has been a Vail Valley staple for a very long time and has become well known for their Mexican food with a Colorado twist. Featuring several quail and duck dishes (including a quail and enchilada combo), they're sure to provide a unique dining experience, especially when paired with "the best margarita in the Rockies."
Dessert:
Juniper
97 Main Street, Edwards
Currently offering 10 dessert options, no one will feel left out here. They offer standards like ice cream and pie, but they also have crème brulee, soufflé and artisan cheeses on the menu. Theirs is certainly a different dessert experience, but not one to be missed.
