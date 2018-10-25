Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley

Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.

Breakfast:

Ludwig's Breakfast at the Sonnenalp

20 Vail Road, Vail

Omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and so much more are offered at here. Can't make up your mind? Give their breakfast buffet a whirl and choose from countless options. Also on the menu are smaller plates like bagels, pastries and granola.

Lunch:

Daniel's Bar & Grill

0130 Daybreak Ridge Road, Avon

Fact: Everyone loves bar food. Okay, maybe not everyone, but there is something for everyone here. Grab a specialty salad, a burger or barbeque that allows you to mix-and-match rubs and sauces.

Dinner:

Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Tequilaria

124 Riverfront Lane, Avon

Perhaps one of the most well-known spots in the Vail Valley for Mexican grub, Maya, located inside the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, offers both traditional bites like chicken enchiladas, and non-traditional nosh like guacamole with tuna tartare. Better yet, there's a perfect cocktail pairing for each meal.

Dessert:

Vin48

48 East Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon

This restaurant and wine bar has a handful of dessert options that, especially when paired with a dessert wine, leaves nothing to be longed for. Apple fritters, tres leche chai cake and dirt pie (don't worry, it's made of pudding and crushed cookies and walnuts—no dirt here) and more offer the perfect ending to an evening.