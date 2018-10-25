Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley
October 25, 2018
Want your restaurant featured? Contact nday@vaildaily.com.
Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.
Breakfast:
Ludwig's Breakfast at the Sonnenalp
20 Vail Road, Vail
Omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, biscuits and gravy and so much more are offered at here. Can't make up your mind? Give their breakfast buffet a whirl and choose from countless options. Also on the menu are smaller plates like bagels, pastries and granola.
Lunch:
Recommended Stories For You
Daniel's Bar & Grill
0130 Daybreak Ridge Road, Avon
Fact: Everyone loves bar food. Okay, maybe not everyone, but there is something for everyone here. Grab a specialty salad, a burger or barbeque that allows you to mix-and-match rubs and sauces.
Dinner:
Maya Modern Mexican Kitchen & Tequilaria
124 Riverfront Lane, Avon
Perhaps one of the most well-known spots in the Vail Valley for Mexican grub, Maya, located inside the Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, offers both traditional bites like chicken enchiladas, and non-traditional nosh like guacamole with tuna tartare. Better yet, there's a perfect cocktail pairing for each meal.
Dessert:
Vin48
48 East Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon
This restaurant and wine bar has a handful of dessert options that, especially when paired with a dessert wine, leaves nothing to be longed for. Apple fritters, tres leche chai cake and dirt pie (don't worry, it's made of pudding and crushed cookies and walnuts—no dirt here) and more offer the perfect ending to an evening.
Want your restaurant featured? Contact nday@vaildaily.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
Trending Sitewide
- Two people, a dog injured after vehicle crashes through garage in Edwards
- Vail Valley Voices: Avon mayor responds to recent accusations (column)
- Bear gets trapped in car, does over $4,000 in damage
- Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly arrested in connection with criminal trespassing
- Vail will return to two-hour free parking for the 2018-19 ski season