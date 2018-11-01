Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley

It's finally the weekend, which means it's also time to celebrate. What better way than to celebrate with some good eats? Here's where you can find those this weekend:

Breakfast:

Revolution

26 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek

Revolution's breakfast menu is fairly traditional, but that doesn't mean it's not full of goodies. They've got classics like Bavarian waffles, Latin American-inspired dishes like smothered burritos and they've got what they refer to as "medicine;" wash your breakfast down with a bloody Mary, hot buttered rum or a mex-mosa.

Lunch:

The Lift Cafe

126 Riverfront Lane, Avon

If you're looking for lunch with a view, this is the place for you. Located in the Westin just across from the Riverfront Express Gondola, chow down on a sandwich, some tacos or a bowl of soup while you take in the view. Also in the cafe is a small market with essentials for those traveling through.

Dinner:

Leonora

16 Vail Road, Vail

With a menu inspired by the French Alps, Spanish Pyrenees and our own Rocky Mountains, Leonora offers some of the most unique dishes in the valley. From crispy octopus to faro risotto to Hawaiian sunfish ceviche, you're such to find something that peaks your interest and rumbles your tummy.

Dessert:

Vista at Arrowhead

676 Sawatch Drive, Edwards

Not only can you choose from solid dessert options like the key lime tart or a mascarpone cheesecake, but you can also opt to slurp your dessert—as long as you're over 21. Thin mint martinis, b-52 cappuccino and limoncello are among the drinkable dessert options.