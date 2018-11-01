Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley
November 1, 2018
Want your restaurant featured? Contact nday@vaildaily.com.
It's finally the weekend, which means it's also time to celebrate. What better way than to celebrate with some good eats? Here's where you can find those this weekend:
Breakfast:
Revolution
26 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek
Revolution's breakfast menu is fairly traditional, but that doesn't mean it's not full of goodies. They've got classics like Bavarian waffles, Latin American-inspired dishes like smothered burritos and they've got what they refer to as "medicine;" wash your breakfast down with a bloody Mary, hot buttered rum or a mex-mosa.
Lunch:
Recommended Stories For You
The Lift Cafe
126 Riverfront Lane, Avon
If you're looking for lunch with a view, this is the place for you. Located in the Westin just across from the Riverfront Express Gondola, chow down on a sandwich, some tacos or a bowl of soup while you take in the view. Also in the cafe is a small market with essentials for those traveling through.
Dinner:
Leonora
16 Vail Road, Vail
With a menu inspired by the French Alps, Spanish Pyrenees and our own Rocky Mountains, Leonora offers some of the most unique dishes in the valley. From crispy octopus to faro risotto to Hawaiian sunfish ceviche, you're such to find something that peaks your interest and rumbles your tummy.
Dessert:
Vista at Arrowhead
676 Sawatch Drive, Edwards
Not only can you choose from solid dessert options like the key lime tart or a mascarpone cheesecake, but you can also opt to slurp your dessert—as long as you're over 21. Thin mint martinis, b-52 cappuccino and limoncello are among the drinkable dessert options.
Want your restaurant featured? Contact nday@vaildaily.com.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Lindsey Vonn Foundation announces scholarship recipients
- The Laramie Project: Vail Mountain School tackles Matthew Shepard’s story of hate, hope, life, death
- World Cup: Mikaela Shiffrin pursues 3rd title, says there’s ‘no secret recipe’
- Leadville’s Tabor Opera House wins $160,000 for restoration
- Top 5 things to do around the Vail Valley this weekend
Trending Sitewide
- Leadville man hospitalized after police shooting. Police say man threatened officer during domestic dispute
- Eagle Police investigating homophobic bumper stickers targeting gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis
- Epic Dream Job winner announced by Ski.com
- Spencer Sterling, accused of setting two fires in Beaver Creek, found incompetent to stand trial
- Vail Valley man Joel Cervantes killed in one-vehicle crash when his vehicle rolled