Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley
November 8, 2018
Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.
Breakfast:
Northside Kitchen
20 Nottingham Road, Avon
Burritos, bagels and biscuits, oh my! Northside Kitchen has a wide-ranging menu that offers hearty breakfasts from eggs benedict to filet mignon and eggs. The biscuits and gravy is a crowd pleaser and lighter fare is also offered for those looking for lower calorie grub.
Lunch:
Sauce on the Creek
101 Fawcett Road, Avon
There's plenty of places around the get classic American dishes, but Sauce on the Creek has your cravings for Italian covered. The lunch menu of course contains soups, salads and sandwiches, but also a slew of pasta options. The dishes range from classics like spaghetti to linguini with clams. If you're looking for a pasta-induced coma, this is the place.
Dinner:
8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill
50 West Thomas Place, Beaver Creek
The menu is small (there's only 5 entree options), but it covers all the bases. Slamon, chicken, steak and pork are all offered, all with multiple sides. Soups and salads accommodate those that steer clear of meat, and the appetizers offered range from wings and dip to bruschetta and steak bites.
Dessert:
Game Creek Restaurant
Game Creek Bowl, Vail Mountain
Satisfy a traditional sweet tooth with desserts like gelato or a chocolate trio (mousse, cherry and hazelnut crunch), or go with their signature fig (served with toffee, caramel, ice cream and honey comb) or a cheese platter (with honey, crostini, crackers and plum jam).
