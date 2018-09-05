Restaurants to visit this weekend in the Vail Valley
September 5, 2018
Looking for some good eats to celebrate the weekend? We've got you covered, top to bottom, breakfast to dessert.
Breakfast:
Route 6 Café & Lounge
40801 US-6, Avon
With a massive menu, meals for all times of the day and a bar for the evening, this is a great joint to kick start the day. Their diverse offerings range from chicken and waffles to a corned beef hash to the Monte Cristo; ham, turkey and Swiss cheese sandwiched between two slices of French toast. There are, of course, more traditional breakfasts offered including a plate-sized pancake and a cup of Joe.
Lunch:
Avon Bakery & Deli
25 Hurd Lane, Avon
Offering soups, salads, sandwiches and wraps, it's a great lunch option. With 24 sandwiches and wraps to choose from—and a build-your-own option—you're sure to find something you like, be it hot or cold, with soup or salad.
Dinner:
Dusty Boot Roadhouse
210 Offerson Road, Beaver Creek Plaza
Specializing in American cuisine, there are lots of choices here. Choose from a list of burgers, soups, steaks, salads, sandwiches and more for your main course, but don't forget to check out the rich menu of appetizers, sides, and signature cocktails—don't fret, beer, wine, margaritas and mules are available, too. For those with health restrictions, there's a hefty gluten-free menu, and for those that don't want to over indulge, there's a special section of their menu titled 'Lighter Fare."
Dessert:
Pivot62
2211 Frontage Road, Vail
Although the actual dessert menu isn't large—only 3 options are presented—there's a surprising amount of variety. There's the traditional hot fudge sundae, but there's also a summer berry mix and fried pizza dough. What's equally as enticing, however, are the dessert cocktails. Whether you're looking for fruity or savory, you'll find something for your sweet tooth.
