Resurrection: A Journey Tribute coming to Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek

BEAVER CREEK — Hailed as the "gold standard" of Journey tribute bands, Resurrection: A Journey Tribute embodies the soul, flair and musical stylings of one the most beloved rock bands of all time.

The band brings together some of Nashville's most talented musicians (one of which actually performed with Journey) from various backgrounds, but all with the same passionate enthusiasm for the hit '80s band.

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute will perform at the 535-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek on Thursday, July 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available at the Vilar Center box office, by calling 970-845-8497 or visiting http://www.vilarpac.org. The Vilar Center is located under the ice rink in Beaver Creek Village.

Lead vocalist Ryan Christopher has been called "Steve Perry reborn" in the way that he recreates the famous singer's looks, mannerisms, stage presence and, most importantly, voice. Imitating Steve Perry's signature sound is no easy task, but Journey fans praise Resurrection, saying that Christopher's performance is "spot on" and you'd "swear you were watching Steve Perry."

Resurrection: A Journey Tribute also includes the special addition of drummer Jim Handley, who was Journey's drum tech from 2001 to 2008. He sometimes substituted for Journey drummer Dean Castronovo and got to perform live with the band. In addition to playing with Journey, Handley worked with other big names like Peter Frampton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, U2, Def Leopard and Pearl Jam.

Other members of the band are Steve Sheroan on lead guitar, Ben King on bass and band visionary Vic White on keyboard.

The band has turned its love of Journey into a full-time career, and now tour nationwide. Resurrection was recently the featured performance for both the Chicago White Sox and the San Francisco Giants baseball teams.

The performance at Beaver Creek is for all ages and will feature Journey's timeless hits.