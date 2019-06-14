Rev it up, Eagle: the monster trucks are coming

EAGLE — Hearing the roar – and we do mean roar – of monster truck engines isn’t a common occurrence in the Vail Valley.

But this Saturday is your chance.

At 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. on June 15, the No Limits Monster Truck Tour returns to the Eagle County Fairgrounds.

Event promotor Ed Beckley — Big Ed, to his friends — brought his show to town for the first time last summer. As he tells it, he was driving through the valley last year when he saw the fairgrounds facility from the highway. He figured it would be a perfect location to stage a show.

“I could imagine what those monster trucks were going to sound like. The sound was to go up I-70 and shake the mountains at Vail,” he said.

No Limits

Beckley is a retired motorcycle stunt driver who now promotes the No Limits tour. The tour makes stops in venues ranging from huge football stadiums to smaller, local arenas. O’Reilly Auto Parts is the tour’s corporate sponsor and with stores located in Gypsum, Glenwood Sprigns and Leadville, there is a local sponsor pressence.

Beckley said once someone attends a monster truck event, he or she soon becomes a fan.

“It just kind of brings out the kid in all of us,” Beckley said.

The event will feature a lineup of five monster truck competitors who are making their first valley appearance — Ghost Rider, Project X, Girl Power, Disturbed and Unhinged. Their drivers will compete in races, wheelie contests and a freestyle event.

Beckley said that lineup includes some of the country’s top monster truck vehicles and drivers.

“Ghost Ryder is the King of the Monster Truck Back Flips,” Beckley said. “Larry Quick from Aledo, Illinois drives his $200,000 custom built Mustang monster truck like a mad man. He most certainly will be the crowd favorite, unless his wife Shannon Quick, driver of the Girl Power truck, gets the crowd on her side. She drives as hard as Larry.”

Other Action

Between the monster truck appearances, Beckley will also stage a Robot Wars contest during today’s shows. Two 30-foot tall rocket firing, flame throwing robots — Reptar and Glactron — will battle in what promises to be a crowd-pleasing spectacle.

The show also has a local element with “tuff truck” races where Colorado drivers will tackle an obstacle course. Any licensed driver at least 18-years-old with a “safe” vehicle can enter by contacting No Limits at 940-683-4742 or visiting the tour website at nolimitsmonstertrucks.com.

Beckley added that his events are intended for the whole family, as evidenced by tour’s kids power wheel races. Youngsters are urged to bring their own battery-powered riding vehicles to the event where they can compete against other kids in their age groups. Any child ages 3 to 7 can enter and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers.

Rounding out the event offerings, monster truck rides are offered for an additional fee and start one hour prior to each show, after the show and during intermission. One hour prior to the show, a free pit party is open for all ticket holders to see the trucks up close and meet the drivers.

Tickets for the No Limits Monster Truck Show are $27 for adults and $10 for children ages 3 to 12 years. All seating is general admission and the gates open at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively. No coolers, food or drink can be brought to the arena, but concessions will be offered on-site, and the local Crawlin’ to a Cure group will operate a beer tent.