Revely Vail returns with mix of safe in-person and at-home events

Revely Vail, Vail’s welcome to winter, will be presented this season with a mix of stay-at-home family experiences and small celebrations with safety as the top priority.

Activities begin Saturday, Nov. 28, with a virtual tree lighting which will be live streamed beginning at 4:50 p.m. to http://www.facebook.com/discovervailco. Hosted by the Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson, the tree lighting will feature live music, an appearance by Santa Claus and remarks from Mayor Dave Chapin.

The tree lighting in Vail Village has been a tradition for decades.

Special to the Daily

To complement Saturday’s tree lighting, ornament-decorating art kits are being distributed through the lodges and from the Vail Village Welcome Center for a creative stay-in family activity. The ornament art kits are free and a video instruction is available at http://www.discovervail.com/craft.

The Vail Village Welcome Center is located on the third level of the Vail Transportation Center. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Please follow the posted safety protocols when entering.

Revely Vail activities will continue through Dec. 11 with ambient music pop-ups in both Vail Village and Lionshead, ice skating shows, astronomy nights and more as safety circumstances allow. Visit http://www.discovervail.com/events for updates.

“We’re excited for the second year of Revely Vail – Welcome to the Brilliance of Winter,” said Mia Vlaar, the Town of Vail’s economic development director. “While we have modified our approach to ensure safety for Revely activities, we are still committed to celebrating the opening of Vail mountain with opportunities to surprise and delight everyone visiting our villages.”

Vail’s commitment to safety includes a mandatory mask zone in the pedestrian areas of Vail Village, Lionshead, Golden Peak and Cascade Village, as well as a new executive order limiting private gatherings and restaurant seating to single households only. For details, visit http://www.vailgov.com/maskon.